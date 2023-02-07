ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google’s Pixel 7 is on sale for $399, or get a Pixel 6a for $299

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
If you’ve finally come to terms with the fact that it’s time to upgrade your smartphone, we’ve got great news. In addition to all the iPhone deals we covered last week, there are now two big sales on Google Pixel phones, and some of them are available at the lowest prices ever.

Prices start at just $299 for the factory-unlocked Pixel 6a, which normally sells for $449. Or, if you want a flagship phone, the Pixel 7 is down to an all-time low of $399 at Best Buy, and the Pixel 7 Pro is $300 off at $599.

Samsung just announced its new Galaxy S23 lineup, and preorders are available ahead of the February 17 release. There are some terrific offers available, and you can read about them in our earlier coverage of Galaxy S23 preorder deals.

All three new models are great, but not everyone wants Samsung’s Android experience, which has been heavily modified.

If you prefer a pure Android experience, you’re in luck. There are some truly impressive Google Pixel phone deals available right now, with discounts of up to $300 off.

First, the entry-level Pixel 6a is down to just $299 at Amazon. For that small sum, you get a spectacular unlocked Android phone with 5G, an incredible camera, and 24-hour battery life. That’s a $150 discount, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since before the holidays last year.

Amazon has every current-generation Pixel phone on sale right now, and you can see all the deals right here. But if you’d prefer a more powerful Android phone, Best Buy has you covered with even deeper discounts.

The Google Pixel 7 is a lightning-fast Android phone with a beautiful display. It also has what is arguably the best camera experience on any smartphone, perhaps beaten only by the Pixel 7 Pro.

Other highlights include the Google Tensor G2, the Titan M2 security chip, battery life that lasts longer than 24 hours, and a pure Android experience that people love. Plus, Google’s Pixel phones are always the first to get software updates.

At $599, the Pixel 7 is already a tremendous value. There’s a $200 discount available right now at Best Buy though, which drops the price to an all-time low of $399.

You can learn more in our Pixel 7 review.

If you want to step things up and get the best of the best, Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is also on sale at the lowest price ever. Instead of $899, you can pick one up for only $599 right now at Best Buy.

The Pixel 7 Pro can do everything the Pixel 7 can do, but it has a few big upgrades. The display is larger at 6.7 inches, and there’s an upgraded triple-lens camera with a 5x telephoto lens. You can think of the Pixel 7 Pro as the iPhone 14 Pro Max to the Pixel 7’s iPhone 14 Pro.

This model has never been cheaper, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade your old phone. Read our Pixel 7 Pro review for more info about this awesome flagship phone.

