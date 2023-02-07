Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot

News 12 received video of a person running behind an apartment complex in Sayreville. According to the time code, this happened around the same time of the murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

In the video, you can see a person wearing black or dark clothing running across the video. This was at about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, the same time, date, and place where Dwumfour was shot and killed inside her car.

Police are looking into the video to see if it has any connection to the murder.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Dwumfour’s murder. Police have posted digital road signs and are asking for the public's help.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff, on all state buildings to honor Dwumfour.