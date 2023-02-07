ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

How KidSuper Designer Colm Dillane Went From NYU Student to the Talk of Paris Fashion Week

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tj3pQ_0kf6M4uA00

There were plenty of buzzy moments (and footwear highlights ) at Paris Men’s Fashion Week Men’s last month. But no name was buzzier than KidSuper — just ask the boldface names that served as both emcees and models at the brand’s fall winter 2023 show, held at the Casino de Paris.

“I believe his brain thinks differently. Perhaps his brain is even wired differently,” said Tyra Banks backstage of the brand’s designer Colm Dillane, just before walking out onto the runway-slash-standup comedy stage. Banks, who hosted the live comedy show-themed event, added that not only is Dillane a “magician” in terms of design, but he’s also a “warm” and “connected” person.

It was this out-of-the-box thinking that caught the attention of LVMH, which presented Dillane the LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize in 2021 (the first American to win the honor) with a 150,000-euro award and a year mentorship attached to it. It was also what brought the designer to Louis Vuitton for a chance to guest design the fall/winter 2023 men’s collection alongside a collective of other creatives.

Dillane, who has gone by the moniker KidSuper for all of his creative projects since 2012, launched his brand as we know it now in 2018. The New York City native, who attended Brooklyn Tech high school and New York University before embracing fashion full-time, started making T-shirts when he was in high school.

After two seasons of being rejected from the Paris Fashion Week official schedule, the Brooklyn-based designer’s big break came with KidSuper’s spring 2021 season, when he was finally given a slot on the official calendar.

The show, done virtually due to COVID-19, was an animated claymation runway presentation that “featured” Salvador Dalí, Naomi Campbell, Stephen Hawking, Pele and more. “This show earned us comparisons to early Raf Simons’s youthful milieu and Schiaparelli’s surrealist sensibilities,” Dillane told FN.

The same “Everything’s Fake Until It’s Real” collection also caught the attention of Rei Kawakubo, founder of Comme des Garçons, who added the brand to her Dover Street Market stores. Fast forward to today, and KidSuper can be found globally in a select group of retailers like Ssense, LuisaViaRoma, Saks Fifth Avenue and Selfridges.

KidSuper is also a celeb favorite, with the label being seen on the likes of Jay-Z, Lewis Hamilton, Dua Lipa , Chance the Rapper, Nick Jonas, Pete Davidson, Jack Harlow, Erykah Badu, Kodak Black, Post Malone and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRtn6_0kf6M4uA00
CREDIT: Courtesy of KidSuper

Dillane’s love for unusual runway presentations continued last season with an ambitious and witty live auction, where audience members bid on the original on-canvas compositions just as the matching garments crossed the catwalk, demonstrated how Dillane mixes his love of art and fashion.

This clever take on fashion presentations brings us back to this season, which saw Banks, who changed looks 10 times during the one-hour stand-up comedy event, joined on stage by eight performers. Comedians Yvonne Orji, Jeff Ross, Stavros Halkias, Andrew Santino, Andrew Schultz, Theo Von, Fary and Matteo Lane all took the stage at the Casino de Paris performing in KidSuper’s latest collection.

“Your clothes are a conversation starter,” Ross joked on stage during his comedy set. “And that conversation usually starts with: “What the f*** are you wearing? And how do I get that?”

Ross, of course, was referring to KidSuper’s statement-making clothing and accessories, which is anything but understated. Some of the label’s most recent buzz-worthy styles have been Dillane’s “Kissing” series of pieces seen on trench coats, puffer jackets and handbags. As the name suggests, the designs are made to resemble two people kissing when they are fully closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URIGu_0kf6M4uA00
CREDIT: Courtesy of KidSuper

As for footwear, KidSuper teased new shoe collaborations with Stuart Weitzman and Brazilian bootmaker Cocker Shoes at his January show. Dillane’s painted loafers are also hot seller as well as his shoe collection with Suicoke.

Looking ahead, Dillane said he is focused on scaling up the KidSuper team in 2023 to support several new projects coming soon.

“In 2023, we have several exciting projects planned, including an expansion of our art, styles, and points of sale including the opening of the KidSuper Creative Factory in Williamsburg [Brooklyn] and new collaborations,” Dillane added. “It’s a year to look forward to.”

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Aoki Lee Simmons Struts in ’90s Fashion and Platform Heels in Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Aoki Lee Simmons returned to the runway for Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. While being cheered on from the front row by mom Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki strutted at the Gallery at Spring Studios on Saturday night in a’ 90s-esque outfit instantly reminiscent of “The Nanny” protagonist Fran Fine. Her ensemble featured a black shoulder-padded dress with a full-length violet front zipper, piped pockets and breast pockets, cinched with a violet belt. Sheer black tights and a set of glossy black platform sandals streamlined the vintage-inspired ensemble with a dynamic, height-boosting finish. However, this wasn’t Simmons’ only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Malia Obama Opts for Subtlety in Collared Shirt at Dion Lee’s Fall 2023 NYFW Afterparty

Malia Obama made a subtle entrance at New York Fashion Week — at Dion Lee’s fall 2023 afterparty, no less. Held at the Boom Boom Room on Saturday morning, Obama arrived with a group of friends to the energetic festivities — which included a 2 a.m. performance by musician Azealia Banks. For the occasion, Obama was casually dressed in a white collared shirt, layered atop a white crewneck top and simply accessorized with a gleaming chain necklace. Obama wasn’t the only star attendee at Lee’s afterparty, however. In addition to the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, guests included TikTok star Davis...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Pops in Leopard-Printed Skirt Suit and Boots at Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons brought true “fabulosity” to Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week. While cheering on daughter Aoki (who modeled two looks in the ’90s-inspired collection) from the front row, Simmons sat alongside Bethann Hardison and Joy-Ann Reid in a boldly printed skirt suit. Her golden yellow set — naturally, by Hudson — featured a $1,795 blazer and $2,265 pencil miniskirt covered in a black spotted leopard print. Paired with a matching $795 collared silk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wore Her Go-To Boots with A Chic Olive Overcoat at Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Katie Holmes brought chic winter style to the front row for Ulla Johnson’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week. Holmes was joined at the star-studded occasion by Lily Allen, Sophia Anne Caruso, Salem Mitchell and Sofia Black-D’Elia. While seated at the show on Sunday afternoon, Holmes wore a black maxi dress with a flowing asymmetric skirt and high neckline. The “Wanderers” star’s contemporary piece was layered beneath a tonal overcoat crafted from olive green wool, featuring pointed lapels and double-breasted front buttons. Holmes simply finished her outfit with a black leather clutch. Holmes also opted to bring her outfit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Revamps Ruched Slit Dress With Leather Thigh-High Boots at Alexander Wang’s NYFW Show

Ming Lee Simmons served sleek style at the Alexander Wang fall 2023 show during NYFW on Feb. 8. The American fashion designer re-entered the New York City landscape debuting his new collection in Chinatown. For the occasion, the eldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons arrived wearing a black one-shoulder Alexander Wang dress. The garment had long loose-fitting sleeves, ruched detailing on the bodice and skirt and a fierce thigh-high side slit. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Simmons simply accessorized with statement gold earrings. Ming parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. As for makeup,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Blue Ivy Carter Serves Cool Girl Style in Tupac T-Shirt & Sneakers With Dad Jay-Z at Super Bow 2023

Blue Ivy Carter was the ultimate cool girl while arriving at Super Bowl LVII with her dad Jay-Z tonight. The father-daughter duo was among the many stars to make an appearance at Glendale, Ariz., where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on Kansas City Chiefs. In a video uploaded by Fox on Twitter, the 11-year-old struts into State Farm Stadium alongside her father. Blue matched with her father at the event, sporting a black zip-up hoodie that she kept draped on her forearms. Underneath, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an oversized Tupac graphic T-shirt. JAY-Z IS HERE Watch the #SuperBowlLVII ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Footwear News

Jay-Z Coordinates With Daughter Blue Ivy in Roc Nation Hoodie & Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z and his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, were a coordinated father-and-daughter duo at the Super Bowl 2023 tonight. The Hip Hop mogul and Grammy Award-winning singer are among the stars to make an appearance at tonight’s big game in Phoenix, Ariz., where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. JAY-Z IS HERE Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/eDSggxQcJd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023 In a video uploaded by Fox on Twitter, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper makes his way into the State Farm alongside Blue. For the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Mahomes Slips On Travis Scott x Cactus Jack Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes showcased his Super Bowl LVII game day style in a new Instagram photo. Jackson was all smiles while posing on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Jackson attended the event to support Patrick as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback takes on the Philadelphia Eagles during the final NFL playoff game. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. For the championship game, Jackson wore a short-sleeve white T-shirt with acid-wash denim jeans. The bottom was decorated with checkerboard bandana patchwork accents throughout. Jackson complemented the ensemble with a silver chain and a watch. “SB LVII,” Jackson...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai. For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped...
Footwear News

Cardi B Shimmers in Iridescent Dress and Tom Ford Heels with Offset at Hall of Fame Super Bowl Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B made a shimmering statement ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl this evening. On Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician was spotted onstage with husband Offset at the Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass for their headlining concert at the Hall of Fame Party 2023. For the occasion in Chandler, Ariz., Cardi donned a two-toned Rick Owens gown altered into a minidress silhouette. The $1,406 Prong style featured a strapless silhouette with a folded cutout bodice,...
CHANDLER, AZ
Footwear News

Julia Fox Channels 90s Grunge in Ripped White T-Shirt, Reflective Skirt & Platform Combat Boots

Julia Fox was photographed while out in New York yesterday. Fox took on the 90s grunge style, dressed in a two-piece set featuring a studded choker and platform boots. The model’s two-piece was comprised of a slouchy bomber jacket and maxi skirt made out of a reflective shiny silver fabric. The bomber jacket featured exaggerated sleeves and was lined with bright orange fabric. Underneath the shiny outerwear sat a highly distressed white cropped top featuring rips and holes all down the front. Fox carried a black leather bag with a uniquely elongated oval shape and sported a black leather choker adorned with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Takes All-Black Dressing to New Heights in Metallic 5-Inch Heels on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Salma Hayek is a guest on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” airing today. In the episode, Hayek reminisced on a past Valentine’s Day with her husband François-Henri Pinault, and how he secretly flew her parents to France on Valentine’s Day and surprised her at the courthouse to get eloped. Hayek also shared a hilarious story about why she married him three more times after that. Hayek’s talk show look was comprised of a black button-down long sleeve that was neatly tucked into a patent leather skirt. The maxi-length bottoms featured two rows of silver studs that ran down...
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Pops in Polka Dots & Heeled Loafers at Kate Spade’s NYFW Presentation

Emma Roberts made a bold splash at her latest event. The actress hit Kate Spade New York’s New York Fashion Week presentation on Friday morning at the Whitney Museum. She was joined by Quinta Brunson, Lana Condor, Ziwe, Haley Lu Richardson and more. To the event, Roberts wore a black sheer long-sleeve top. She paired it with a high-waisted midi skirt. The A-line skirt was covered in a bold black and white polka dot print. She carried a black Kate Spade purse and added minimal jewelry. For her footwear, the “Scream Queens” actress slipped into a pair of black loafers. Her classic style...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Blooms in Sheer Floral Dress & Sandals at Cult Gaia’s NYFW Store Party

Emily Ratajkowsk made a sheer statement at Cult Gaia’s store opening during New York Fashion Week. Ratajkowski attended the brand’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Wooster Street in dynamic style on Wednesday night. For the occasion, the “My Body” author wore a Jasmin Larian-designed $2,598 Kennedy gown, a sheer black sleeveless dress with a slip base and gleaming all-over black beadwork. Complementing the botanical-covered piece was Gaia’s $328 (previously 468) Dory bag, a beaded black clutch with frothy feathered trim, as well as thin hoop earrings. When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski completed her outfit with a set of matching sandals. The “Gone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Suits Up in Sparkling Blazer Dress and Lug Sole Boots at Jonathan Simkhai’s NYFW Show

Emily Ratajkowski attended Jonathan Simkhai’s fall 2023 show at 180 Maiden Lane yesterday in New York. Ratajkowski also walked the runway show. The “Gone Girl” star wore an oversized black blazer dress, most likely from Jonathan Simkhai, with broad squared-off shoulders, lengthy sleeves, and a crystal emblazoned geometric pattern. The blazer dress was a boxy, all-encompassing style that offered up a bit of bling. Ratajkowski wore her hair wet and slicked back out of her face. She did not appear to be wearing any accessories. On her feet, the runway regular stepped into what appeared to be lug sole ankle-length black leather boots...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Rachel Zoe Talks Y2K Style Revival, NYFW Memories, Tanqueray Cocktails & Her Love of Platform Heels

Rachel Zoe is taking New York Fashion Week by storm this season — this time, with Tanqueray. The top stylist, designer and 2011 FNAA Launch of the Year winner is partnering with Tanqueray for her upcoming Damn Fancy styling suite on Feb. 9 — a SoHo pop-up where she’ll dress VIP guests with pieces from her shopping website, Curateur. Naturally, the setup will include Tanqueray’s dry gin cocktails on hand — fitting, as they’re a longtime Zoe favorite. “We’ve been in sync for quite some time; it’s a very organic partnership,” Zoe tells Footwear News. “I think when people think of the best...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Christian Siriano Talks Dressing VP Kamala Harris & More From Backstage at His NYFW Show

Christian Siriano pulled out all the stops for his fall ’23 NYFW show on Thursday night. The designer transformed Gotham Hall in New York with fresh flowers to coincide with his inspiration for his collection, which was Audrey Hepburn’s rose garden at midnight. Looks included glamorous gowns and ensembles that elevated Hepburn’s classic little black dress. Plus, Siriano presented a range of heels for the collection. “They are classic. They are very Audrey — simple, sexy and elegant,” he said, noting a pair of pumps that feature a gold motif rose embellishment. “Audrey did this amazing miniseries called ‘Gardens of the World.’ I...
Footwear News

‘White Lotus’ Stars Are Taking Over NYFW — See All Their Looks Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cue Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s “Renaissance” — the “White Lotus”-ification of Fashion Week has officially begun. Following a viral second season and explosive finale, Mike White’s “White Lotus” — the HBO Max drama centering on wealthy guests at a high-end resort chain — has gone fully international. This also includes Fashion Month, the four weeks of February where new fashion collections are showcased in the fashion capitals of New York, London, Milan and Paris. In typical fashion, a new season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Quinta Brunson Masterfully Coordinates Zebra Print Skirt With Fuzzy Duster Coat & Pointy Pumps at Kate Spade’s NYFW Presentation

Kate Spade New York kicked off New York Fashion Week with an immersive fall 2023 presentation and a celebration of its new Pantone collaboration today. Held at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, the event turned into a star-studded as several A-list stars made an appearance. Quinta Brunson was one of the many famous faces to attend the high-fashion affair. The “Abbott Elementary” star arrived wearing a black coat. The piece featured a fuzzy white collar and matching cuffs. She teamed the outerwear with a button-down shirt and a high-waist zebra print skirt that had a feathery...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Pops in Magenta Issey Miyake Coat & Sculpted Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker brought a colorful take to winter style for “And Just Like That…” season 2. On Wednesday, Parker was spotted filming with Kristin Davis (as Charlotte York) in New York City’s Upper East Side — specifically, the Museum of the City of New York (aside from the building serving as their children’s school, it’s previously been shot as a school in both iterations of “Gossip Girl” and”The Undoing”). For the occasion, Parker wore what appeared to be a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy