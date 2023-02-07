(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Department is announcing an arrest following a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant was carried out. The Fargo Police Department says they have officially arrested Timmie Smith, a 52-year-old Fargo resident and Tara Felix, a 52-year-old Fargo resident. Authorities from multiple departments say the two individuals were detained following a high risk, knock-and-announce search warrant in an apartment building located in the 800 block of 10th St. S in Fargo. Authorities say Smith and Felix are each charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, among other outstanding warrants as well.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO