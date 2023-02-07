Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Jimmie Johnson could drive up to 10 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023
Jimmie Johnson said he might compete in up to 10 races during the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023. Which races make sense for Johnson?
SiriusXM sponsoring two NASCAR teams in 2023
Toyota teams Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing will each run SiriusXM paint schemes in 2023. Sirius XM Radio will sponsor two NASCAR Cup Series teams in the 2023 season. They have partnered with both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Hear from the drivers below. Christopher Bell. Christopher Bell...
Panini America Headlines Gray Gaulding’s Return to Xfinity Series With Ss Greenlight Racing at Daytona
Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce today that they will be returning with primary sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, and SS Greenlight Racing for multiple races throughout the 2023 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway running in the Panini America #08 Chevrolet Camaro.
Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Love’s RV Stops to Sponsor NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway welcomes a new name to fall playoff weekend, announcing today that Love’s RV Stops, an amenity offered by Love’s Travel Stops, will sponsor the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in late September. The 250-lap race is officially titled the Love’s RV Stop 250, and will set...
Zane Smith Slated To Drive NASCAR Mustang In 2023 Cup Series
Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, will take control of the No. 38 NASCAR Mustang in select Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. For his first race, he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in a week and a half, and will also compete in five subsequent Cup Series races, commanding either the No. 36 Ford or No. 38 Ford depending on the event.
David Pearson's Battle With Richard Petty at the 1976 Daytona Led to the Greatest Finish in NASCAR History
Richard Petty versus David Pearson was the greatest NASCAR rivalry of all time: it's an opinion that borderlines on factuality. There are other top contenders, no question about it. But, I just don't see too many fans out there who could look at the countless epic battles between "The King" and "The Silver Fox" in the '60s and '70s and argue that there were two more worthy rivals in NASCAR's history.
