Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for February 12th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Hello friends and neighbors! It’s the first week of February and Susanville is starting to stretch, yawn and wake up from that long quiet lull after the holidays – the daylight hours are growing incrementally longer, and I swear you can feel a little hint of Spring in the air. Perhaps that is just wishful thinking on my part, but we have had some warm days this week and the snow is melting… I will take what I can get.
Transportation Commission Seeking Public Input on Bus Improvements
Is the bus taking you where you need to go? The Lassen County Transportation Advisory Council is looking for the community’s input on ways to improve public transit throughout the county. You can share your thoughts on how to improve bus service at the Social Services Transportation Advisory Council...
Job Announcement: Lassen County Office of Education: Lassen After School Program Leader
Lassen County Office of Education: Lassen After School Program Leader. Proficiency in basic skills required: High School Diploma and passage of the CODESP Test or 48 college units. Demonstrated aptitude for work to be performed. Ability to deal with adults and children in a variety of settings. 3 hours per...
Janesville Man Facing Burglary Charges After Being Caught with Stolen Property
A Janesville man was arrested on burglary related charges early Sunday morning after police say he was caught red-handed with stolen property that tied him to burglaries at both McKinley Elementary and the Forest Service Yard on Fifth Street. According to details released by the Susanville Police Department, at about...
Tik-Tok Challenge Blamed for Inspiring Susanville BB Gun Assault
Officers from the Susanville Police Department cited two suspects early Friday evening after receiving reports that several people had been struck with Orbeez Gel BBs near the Spirit Gas Station on Main Street. The plastic projectiles had been fired from a moving vehicle. An area search was begun for the...
