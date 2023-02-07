Read full article on original website
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tourcounsel.com
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
The top seafood restaurant to visit right here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
Experts say this New Jersey town is among the country’s most underrated
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Have you been to best ‘under the radar’ restaurant in NJ?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Millions in NJ recycling grants distributed – find out what your town is getting
💲Are you doing your part? NJ towns getting millions for recycling. 💲The grants are based on prior recycling performance. 🗑New Jersey was the first State in the nation to enact a recycling law. Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote...
NJ startups get grants to improve life for NJ mothers and babies
⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants. ⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey. ⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology...
PSA: Your NJ EZ-Pass Can Be Permanently Revoked If This Happens...
I might be wrong, but I doubt there is a New Jerseyan alive who doesn't use the Garden State Parkway or the Turnpike on a regular basis. Part of that lifestyle includes paying tolls, which always seem to be increasing no matter what is going on.
These 37 N.J. towns now have typical home values over $1M. Search the full list.
New Jersey now has 37 towns with a typical home value of more than $1 million thanks to a red-hot real estate market that catapulted prices higher, according to the latest data from Zillow. Topping the list for highest typical home value for the second consecutive year was the Jersey...
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
New Jersey ranks high for romance scam victims — here’s what to watch for
Look out New Jersey — with Valentine’s Day approaching, romance scams are at an all time high. The Garden State is a prime target for those looking to make big money by vying for your emotions while stealing your hard earned money. According to a study by Social...
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
Travel Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Ultimate Weekend Getaway
After this long winter is over, or even before, we're all going to want to have a weekend getaway, and now a major publication has revealed the best weekend getaway New Jersey has to offer. The weekend getaway that is suggested as the best one in the Garden State by...
Margate gets called out as the 2nd ‘Whitest City in New Jersey’
There is racial diversity - and then there's Margate. That's the point made by a national website that crunched data to come to that conclusion. (You do have to notice that, literally, right down the road a few miles sits Atlantic City - a city with a very diverse population.)
