Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
School Elections Consolidation Heads to Senate; Idaho House to Vote on Bill Banning School ID's as Voter Identification
IDAHO - A bill to remove the March and August school election dates passed the House on Friday by a comfortable 43-26 margin. The bill is headed to the Senate. Under House Bill 58, districts would have to run levy and bond ballot measures in May and November, in conjunction with the primary and general elections.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bill to Create Idaho Driver’s License for Illegal Immigrants Proposed in Senate
A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024
(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Cathy McMorris-Rodgers to Host Town Hall in Rosalia on Monday
ROSALIA, WA - On Monday, February 13, 2023, Washington state Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers will host a town hall meeting in Rosalia, WA to hear directly from the people in the community about issues important to them and their families. The "Conversation with Cathy" town hall will be held from 9:30...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Montana Takes Weekend Opener Against Warrior Women's Tennis
LEWISTON, ID - Yelena Kim picked up a pair of victories on Friday against NCAA Division I Montana in a 5-2 loss. The match opens a tough weekend for LC State Women’s Tennis in the LCSC Tennis Center. With the loss, the Warrior women are 4-3 on the season.
Comments / 0