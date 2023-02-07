ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

School Elections Consolidation Heads to Senate; Idaho House to Vote on Bill Banning School ID's as Voter Identification

IDAHO - A bill to remove the March and August school election dates passed the House on Friday by a comfortable 43-26 margin. The bill is headed to the Senate. Under House Bill 58, districts would have to run levy and bond ballot measures in May and November, in conjunction with the primary and general elections.
Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024

(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024.
Cathy McMorris-Rodgers to Host Town Hall in Rosalia on Monday

ROSALIA, WA - On Monday, February 13, 2023, Washington state Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers will host a town hall meeting in Rosalia, WA to hear directly from the people in the community about issues important to them and their families. The "Conversation with Cathy" town hall will be held from 9:30...
Montana Takes Weekend Opener Against Warrior Women's Tennis

LEWISTON, ID - Yelena Kim picked up a pair of victories on Friday against NCAA Division I Montana in a 5-2 loss. The match opens a tough weekend for LC State Women’s Tennis in the LCSC Tennis Center. With the loss, the Warrior women are 4-3 on the season.
