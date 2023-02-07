ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Official Admits There's a Bit of an Issue on the Space Station

The International Space Station is, without a doubt, really awesome — but even NASA has to admit when it's reached its limits. As SpaceNews reports, a NASA official suggested during a recent conference that because commercial spacecraft like those of SpaceX have made it possible to take four American astronauts to the ISS rather than three, the extra cargo needed to sustain that fourth person takes up quite a bit of space that would otherwise be used to transport research equipment.
Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap

Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
Here’s why Europe is abandoning plans to fly aboard China’s space station

Nearly six years ago the European Space Agency surprised its longtime spaceflight partners at NASA, as well as diplomatic officials at the White House, with an announcement that some of its astronauts were training alongside Chinese astronauts. The goal was to send European astronauts to China's Tiangong space station by 2022.
SpaceX just launched a massive communications satellite into orbit

Late Monday evening, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a massive 10,000-pound satellite into orbit. The Amazonas Nexus was delivered to a geostationary transfer orbit just 36 minutes after liftoff, where it began its long journey to a stable geostationary orbit. SpaceX’s launch of the Amazonas Nexus satellite will...
Mysterious Russian satellites are now breaking apart in low-Earth orbit

On Christmas Day, 2013, the relatively small Russian Rokot rocket launched from the Plesetsk site in the northern part of the country. The mission carried three small military communications satellites, but observers noted that the mission appeared to eject a fourth object into orbit. A few months later Russia confirmed...
An Experimental Russian Satellite Is Breaking Up in Orbit Leaving a Trail of Debris

A Russian KOSMOS 2499 satellite broke up last month – for a second time – according to the Space Force's 18th Space Defense Squadron. In a recent tweet, the Space Force said they are currently tracking 85 individual pieces of debris at an altitude of 1,169 km (726 miles). The breakup occurred on January 4, 2023, but the reason for the disintegration remains unknown.
SpaceX launches 9,000-pound satellite into orbit from Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched a 9,000-pound satellite into orbit on Monday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The reusable rocket’s first stage landed back on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean roughly eight minutes after takeoff, marking SpaceX’s 170th recovery of an orbital class rocket.  The first stage booster on the Falcon 9 rocket in Monday’s mission was previously used in three Stalink launches, SES-22, and ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1.  Hispasat’s Amazonas Nexus satellite was deployed roughly 36 minutes after launch.  The Spanish company said that the satellite will cover the “entire American continent, Greenland and the North and South Atlantic corridors and will be focused on connectivity services in remote areas and in air and maritime mobility environments.” SpaceX contracts with private companies like Hispasat to carry cargo into space, and also conducts missions for the U.S. Space Force and other government agencies.  The Falcon 9, which was used on Monday, is the company’s primary reusable rocket. The Falcon Heavy, which is essentially three Falcon 9s strapped together, is deployed for heavier payloads. 
Air Force wants its next-gen tanker flying by 2040

WASHINGTON — The Air Force is soliciting industry feedback on “innovative” technologies and capabilities for its planned tanker of the future, with an eye toward getting it into service by 2040. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center on Jan. 31 issued a request for information on...
Space Coast bustling with 4 crew launches on tap from SpaceX, Boeing

Before summer, 14 more humans could launch from U.S. soil as SpaceX has three missions set to lift off from Kennedy Space Center on Crew Dragons while Boeing looks to send its CST-100 Starliner up to the International Space Station for the first time with people on board. “We’re heading...
