Report: ‘Yellowstone’ Ending as Kevin Costner Negotiations Stall, Matthew McConaughey in Talks for New Show

Report: New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1944’ Currently in Development
The next chapter in the multi-generational saga of Yellowstone's Dutton family is titled 1944, according to a new report, and it is currently in development at Paramount Network. According to the Ravalli Republic in Montana's Bitterroot Valley, executives from the network made an appearance at a community thank-you event at...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Is Shooting in Nashville for His Next Project
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's back in the saddle with a new project that's been shooting in Nashville during Yellowstone's mid-season break. Smith — who plays top ranch hand Lloyd on Yellowstone — has signed on for an upcoming film called...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Q’Orianka Kilcher’s Disability Fraud Charges Dismissed
Yellowstone actor Q'Orianka Kilcher has been cleared of charges that she engaged in worker's compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement. People reports that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office dismissed all of the charges against the 32-year-old performer, who plays Angela Blue Thunder on the hit Paramount Network show, on Friday (Feb. 10).
‘1923’ Brings an Unexpected Wedding — And an Unexpected Death [Spoilers Alert]
Episode 6 of 1923 began airing via Paramount+ on Sunday morning (Feb. 12), and it offered up a mix of violence and unexpectedly tender romance as the story of the Duttons continued to unfold. What Happens With Spencer and Alexandra in Episode 6 of 1923?. 1923's Episode 6 shows us...
44 Years Ago: Eddie Rabbitt Hits No. 1 With ‘Every Which Way But Loose’
For the week starting Feb. 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit No. 1 on the charts with "Every Which Way But Loose." Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett and Milton Brown, the mid-tempo, pedal steel-adorned song stars a protagonist who can't shake the memory of someone from his head. In fact,...
