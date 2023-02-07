ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NY regulator probes Binance USD stablecoin issuer

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is probing crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer, Paxos, possibly over whether it was meeting rules around custody of client crypto assets. Per a Bloomberg report, the full scope of the investigation is unclear. But the US regulators have been questioning crypto firms...
financefeeds.com

Germany’s BaFin warns of FX broker Kingdom Investments

Germany’s top financial regulator today warned of the dangers posed by offshore brokers that continue to chase online trading business, including within the gray area of the country’s CFDs sector. BaFin has specifically marked another firm with the red flag. The independent regulator highlighted that a company called...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
financefeeds.com

Tether reports $700 million in profit, excess reserves of $960 million

World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether said it earned more than $700 million in the October-December quarter, which was added to the reserve backing its stablecoin (USDT). Tether, which is owned by Hong Kong-headquarter Ifinex, also revealed a breakdown of its reserves for December 2022, as well as a complete...
financefeeds.com

Trickbot: US and UK announces sanctions against 7 Russian cyberciminals

Seven individuals were ID’ed by the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot, in an attempt to disrupt Russian cybercrime and ransomware. Seven individuals were ID’ed by the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot,...
financefeeds.com

The latest CSR trend in fintech: how technological companies help build a more sustainable future

Fintech companies are among the last you think of when it comes to charity. Yet, their contribution is enormous—and here’s what it consists of and why it matters. Winston Churchill famously said: ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ This approach seems to be behind the global transformation of businesses towards a more society-oriented model that tries to ensure that the local community and, more broadly, the world thrives. With that aim in view, some companies effectively reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Mercedes-Benz Group’s Ambition 2039 strategy involves shifting to a fully electric vehicle fleet. Other companies aim to support local communities facing challenges often related to education, infrastructure, and environmental conditions.
financefeeds.com

Rostro Group adds Olivia Mottershead to institutional sales

As part of a strategy to expand its sales division in London, Rostro Financials Group, a fintech group focused on capital markets and digital assets, has added Olivia Mottershead to its institutional sales operations. Prior to landing at Rostro, Olivia served as international relationships manager at LMAX Group, which operates...

