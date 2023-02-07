Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
NY regulator probes Binance USD stablecoin issuer
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is probing crypto exchange and stablecoin issuer, Paxos, possibly over whether it was meeting rules around custody of client crypto assets. Per a Bloomberg report, the full scope of the investigation is unclear. But the US regulators have been questioning crypto firms...
financefeeds.com
Germany’s BaFin warns of FX broker Kingdom Investments
Germany’s top financial regulator today warned of the dangers posed by offshore brokers that continue to chase online trading business, including within the gray area of the country’s CFDs sector. BaFin has specifically marked another firm with the red flag. The independent regulator highlighted that a company called...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Reasons for Russia's Jump in Deadly Losses Outlined by U.K. Intelligence
Ukraine reported its highest daily death toll of 1,140 Russian soldiers on Saturday.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
financefeeds.com
Tether reports $700 million in profit, excess reserves of $960 million
World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether said it earned more than $700 million in the October-December quarter, which was added to the reserve backing its stablecoin (USDT). Tether, which is owned by Hong Kong-headquarter Ifinex, also revealed a breakdown of its reserves for December 2022, as well as a complete...
financefeeds.com
Trickbot: US and UK announces sanctions against 7 Russian cyberciminals
Seven individuals were ID’ed by the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot, in an attempt to disrupt Russian cybercrime and ransomware. Seven individuals were ID’ed by the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot,...
financefeeds.com
The latest CSR trend in fintech: how technological companies help build a more sustainable future
Fintech companies are among the last you think of when it comes to charity. Yet, their contribution is enormous—and here’s what it consists of and why it matters. Winston Churchill famously said: ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ This approach seems to be behind the global transformation of businesses towards a more society-oriented model that tries to ensure that the local community and, more broadly, the world thrives. With that aim in view, some companies effectively reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Mercedes-Benz Group’s Ambition 2039 strategy involves shifting to a fully electric vehicle fleet. Other companies aim to support local communities facing challenges often related to education, infrastructure, and environmental conditions.
financefeeds.com
Rostro Group adds Olivia Mottershead to institutional sales
As part of a strategy to expand its sales division in London, Rostro Financials Group, a fintech group focused on capital markets and digital assets, has added Olivia Mottershead to its institutional sales operations. Prior to landing at Rostro, Olivia served as international relationships manager at LMAX Group, which operates...
Comments / 0