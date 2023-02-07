Read full article on original website
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
CoinTelegraph
NYU to launch Web3 learning workshop in partnership with Near Protocol
Education is a well-known barrier to entry for many when it comes to crypto and Web3 space. This is particularly true when understanding the underlying technology that powers these innovations. Joining in on the effort to spread crypto awareness, on Feb. 8, the New York University School of Professional Studies...
CoinTelegraph
VC Roundup: ZK proofs, DeFi protocol and longevity DAO attract investment
This year is off to a tepid start for crypto venture capital, as the industry continues to emerge from a prolonged bear market. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals. In January, Cointelegraph reported a $125 million raise from Blockstream, a $60 million allocation to QuickNode and pair of ecosystem funds from Injective and SSV worth $150 million and $50 million, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap’s BNB deployment should use multiple bridges, claims LIFI CEO
As Uniswap DAO’s vote to deploy to BNB Chain continues, LIFI CEO Phillip Zentner argued in a Feb. 6 forum post that the current proposal is flawed. According to Zentner, the plan to use Wormhole as the sole governance bridge for Uniswap should be abandoned. Instead, he claimed that Uniswap researchers should work on a standardized system for using multiple bridges to handle governance decisions.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
German DekaBank plans to launch tokenization platform by 2024
105-year-old German bank DekaBank is planning to launch a blockchain-based tokenization platform in collaboration with the digital asset firm Metaco. DekaBank targets the release of its blockchain platform sometime in 2024, while the infrastructure is expected to be ready in 2023, DekaBank’s digital asset custody executive Andreas Sack told Cointelegraph.
CoinTelegraph
Proposed Israeli law to classify crypto as securities will hurt the industry, says crypto exec
Proposed laws in Israel that would see cryptocurrencies classified as securities would cause huge damage to the local crypto industry, according to the chief of an Israeli crypto service provider. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke with Ilan Sterk, the CEO of Altshuler Shaham Horizon. The Tel Aviv-based firm provides...
CoinTelegraph
Dubai releases crypto regulations for virtual asset service providers
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the regulator in charge of overseeing cryptocurrency laws within Dubai, has issued new guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating within the emirate. According to Irina Heaver, a crypto and blockchain lawyer based in the United Arab Emirates, VARA has issued its “Full...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda wallets resurrect to transfer FTT in the millions
Wallets linked to the bankrupt Alameda Research became active again on Feb. 7, transferring millions worth of FTX Tokens (FTT). The Alameda wallet activity post-FTX bankruptcy filing has been a big concern for the crypto community, with many questioning the merits of the law enforcement agencies and how these wallets are being accessed.
CoinTelegraph
Payments provider Affirm to sunset crypto program after 19% staff cut
Max Levchin, the CEO of buy-now-pay-later company Affirm, has confirmed that they will be shutting down their “Affirm Crypto Program” amid dampening consumer spending and a changing macroeconomic environment. The CEO released a letter to shareholders on Feb. 8 alongside a 19% staff cut. He cited uncertain macroeconomic...
CoinTelegraph
Changelly announces major update to its DeFi Swap platform
Changelly has released a significant update to DeFi Swap — a fully decentralized exchange (DEX) that embraces all of the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), including optimized transaction cost and instant transaction processing. From now on, users will be able to swap thousands of tokens on six various networks: Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and Optimism.
CoinTelegraph
Coincover secures $30M in funding to strengthen digital asset security
London-based digital asset protection firm Coincover has secured $30 million in a funding round led by Foundation Capital with a follow-on investment from CMT Digital. According to Coincover’s announcement, the funds will be used to scale its operations, drive recruitment, develop new products and form partnerships to help strengthen the security of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, thereby providing even more comprehensive protection to businesses and individuals holding digital assets.
CoinTelegraph
DeFi securitization of real-world assets poses credit risks, opportunities: S&P
Decentralized finance’s (DeFi) use case in traditional finance could grow in the coming years as new protocols attempt to support the securitization of real-world assets, according to a new research report from credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings. The financing of real-world assets, or RWAs, will likely be a...
CoinTelegraph
ConsenSys founder ‘bullish’ on Ethereum following crypto winter performance
With Ethereum showing resilience through the latest cryptocurrency winter, ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin says he’s ‘bullish’ over Ether’s (ETH) relative stability through compounding macro events. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke to Lubin at the Web3 event Building Blocks 23 in Tel Aviv, Israel, for an...
CoinTelegraph
5 high-paying careers in data science
Data science plays a critical role in supporting decision-making processes by providing insights and recommendations based on data analysis. In order to create new products, services and procedures, businesses can use data science to gain a deeper understanding of consumer behavior, market trends and corporate performance. By giving businesses a...
CoinTelegraph
Layer1 CEO alleges co-founder is using majority power to ‘ransack’ company
The CEO of crypto miner Layer1 Technologies has filed a lawsuit against the firm’s two other board members — including co-founder Jakov Dolic — for allegedly commandeering Layer1’s operations for their own gain. Layer1 CEO John Harney and DGF Investments Inc — a British Virgin Islands-based...
