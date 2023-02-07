Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
When Can Paradegoers Set Up Along the Route for the Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade?
As we gear up for Mardi Gras many are making plans to attend numerous parades around Acadiana. Knowing before you're going is always key when it comes to attending parades and one of the hottest questions from paradegoers around Acadiana is: How soon can I claim my spot?. If you...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Car Crashes Into the Side of Lafayette Church
(KLFY) A Lafayette church has a huge hole in the side of it after an early morning car accident Saturday. In the early morning hours, around 2 a.m., someone drove their car into the side of Pathway Church located at 3210 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette. Pastor Ben Davis says...
Certain Lafayette, Louisiana Intersections to Have Traffic Closures This Week
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - For the third week in a row, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers will be in Lafayette to perform signal upgrades to selected intersections in the Hub City. Daytime Traffic Closures Happening At Various Lafayette Intersections. There will be intermittent lane closures happening at...
This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes
According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
Food Truck Friday Returns to Moncus Park March 3, 2023
"Food Truck Friday" presented by Home Bank is returning to Moncus Park in March 2023!. "Food Truck Friday" is set to make its deliciously triumphant return to Moncus Park beginning March 3, 2023. The event, presented by Home Bank, will happen every Friday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at...
Monique Blanco Boulet, Daughter of Late Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Announces Run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A major name in Louisiana politics returns to the stage as the daughter of the late Governor Kathleen Blanco, Monique Blanco Boulet, announced a bid for Mayor-President on Thursday. While the former governor was a Democrat, however, Boulet is running as a Republican, challenging incumbent...
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux broke the news on "Acadiana's Morning News" Thursday morning. The...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Sentenced in Double Homicide
UPDATE: OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - JaMarcus McClendon has been sentenced to two life sentences for the brutal murders of 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of Opelousas. According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office, the murders happened just hours after Parish celebrated his birthday.
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Parents Arrested After 4-month-old Baby Found Sleeping Next to Fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A four-month-old child was discovered sleeping next to a deadly drug when law enforcement conducted a raid on a Baton Rouge home, prompting a call to child services. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was investigating 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who lived in a Baton...
Crowley, Louisiana Man Caught Planning to Deal Heroin, Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 39-year-old Travis Trentel Thorne of Crowley, Louisiana, has been sentenced to spend the three years in prison after he was caught with heroin nearly three years ago. According to the US Attorney's Office, Thorne was pulled over by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office...
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
Opelousas, Louisiana Man Arrested for Zoosiana Monkey Theft – No Monkeys Recovered
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The man believed to be responsible for the theft of 12 monkeys at Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana, has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on...
Lafayette Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver—’The Galveston Diet’ for Women Gains Worldwide Recognition
The Galveston Diet, created for women in menopause by local Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver, has sold out in its first pressing as the world discovers how this Acadiana native teaches women how to cut through fat-shaming and diet fads. Dr. Haver, wife, mom, physician and entrepreneur developed The Galveston...
Large Group of Pigs Get Loose at Super 1 Grocery Store in Scott, Good Samaritan Saves the Day
This is definitely not the type of pork you are used to seeing at the grocery store. The pigs have been corralled and are safe. Numerous eyewitnesses were taken aback on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 8) when they noticed pigs roaming around the parking lot of Super 1 in Scott. Another...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0