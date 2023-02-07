ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Talk Radio 960am

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Car Crashes Into the Side of Lafayette Church

(KLFY) A Lafayette church has a huge hole in the side of it after an early morning car accident Saturday. In the early morning hours, around 2 a.m., someone drove their car into the side of Pathway Church located at 3210 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette. Pastor Ben Davis says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years

If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
MAMOU, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Lafayette, LA
