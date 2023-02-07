We are just a few days away from the halfway point of February, and so far, just like January, it has been a warm month with very little snow. With only a few snow showers possible over the next week, you may be wondering how much snow we have seen so far this month and how much snowfall needs to be recorded to put February 2023 into the top 10 in the record books for the snowiest and least snowiest Februaries on record.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO