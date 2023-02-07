Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Woman jailed for leaving dog in closet to die asks for early release from jail
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to leaving a dog in a closet to die while she went on vacation has asked for an early release from the Mahoning County jail. Attorneys for Rayne Dunmire, 22, filed the motion Wednesday...
WYTV.com
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A one car rollover crash in Champion sent the driver to the hospital with minor injuries. It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Indictments: Feb. 9, 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:. David Veneri: 9 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 2 counts of sexual imposition. Albert Byrd: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business and illegal use...
WYTV.com
Grand jury indicts men for egging on suspects in Campbell shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted five men for their roles in the December shooting of a man in Campbell. Charged with the actual shooting are Christian Reyes-Moliere, 18, of Youngstown; Alexander Alvira-Mercado, 36 and his 19-year-old son, Alexander Alvira-Camacho, both of Campbell. Those...
WYTV.com
Multiple departments respond to flames from house fire in Lawrence Co.
EDINBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Fire crews are working on an active fire in Lawrence County. It’s at a home on Baird Road in Edinburg and started around 8:30 a.m. Several fire departments are on scene, including Poland and Shenango Township, and heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from inside the home.
WYTV.com
First PA class action lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The first Pennsylvania related class action lawsuit regarding the East Palestine train derailment has been filed in federal court. This is the fifth overall class action lawsuit that has been filed, with four of them being federal and one being civil. According to court records, Thursday...
WYTV.com
Shots fired for second time this week on West Side street
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured early Friday after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side. Police were called about 1:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Millet Avenue for a report of gunfire. A man there told officers he was in his yard with his dog when someone in a black car traveling north on the street fired several shots.
WYTV.com
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information. East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.
WYTV.com
‘One of the worst hoarding cases:’ Officers become ill after removing 13 cats from home
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County officers became physically ill after serving a warrant at “one of the worst hoarding cases [they] have ever seen” Friday, according to a social media post. AWL Humane agents served a warrant Friday at East Broadway Avenue...
WYTV.com
Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
WYTV.com
Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- A road is closed after a jeep crashed with a car Friday morning in East Palestine. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m. Two people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital...
WYTV.com
Residents discuss health concerns amid return home
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Officials do say the air quality in East Palestine is fine, but some people are still worried. We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
WYTV.com
Salvation Army to distribute cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army will be distributing cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents this weekend. A tractor-trailer full of supplies will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Salem. Once the 24 pallets are unloaded in Salem, the cleaning kits and other supplies will be delivered to the Way Station at 109 W. Rebecca Street, East Palestine. It’s located at the First United Presbyterian Church.
WYTV.com
What are the snowiest and least snowiest Februaries on record?
We are just a few days away from the halfway point of February, and so far, just like January, it has been a warm month with very little snow. With only a few snow showers possible over the next week, you may be wondering how much snow we have seen so far this month and how much snowfall needs to be recorded to put February 2023 into the top 10 in the record books for the snowiest and least snowiest Februaries on record.
WYTV.com
Cleanup efforts underway across East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleanup efforts are underway Friday across East Palestine, from the schools to the area surrounding the rail lines to the contaminated soil on the streets. At the schools, plenty of deep cleaning was taking place. Multiple restoration crews are going through each of the...
WYTV.com
Railway to notify some of “at risk” drinking water from EP train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Some residents in East Palestine are facing unsafe drinking water after a train that held unsafe chemicals derailed and caught fire last Friday. According to a social media post from the East Palestine Police Department, the Potable Well Task Group will knock on doors...
WYTV.com
Businesses work through challenges following evacuation lift
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Businesses in and around East Palestine have slowly begun the return to normal following the lift of the evacuation, and some are facing challenges. Many businesses on North Market Street are temporarily closed due to the aftermath of the derailment as well, but a...
WYTV.com
Record high temperatures possible this week
2023 has been one of the warmest years on record so far in much of the eastern United States. Several major U.S. cities including New York City, Philadelphia, and Newark are experiencing the warmest start to a year ever. Here in Youngstown, the average temperature for 2023 has been 34.9°F...
WYTV.com
Some in East Palestine struggling to adjust back to normal
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s joy among the people returning to East Palestine, but some also have concerns. Mental health experts say it’s OK to feel that way. They shared with us some ideas to cope with any stress you may have. Even as people return...
WYTV.com
What were those string of lights in the sky over the Valley?
Did you happen to catch a line of lights in the sky over the Valley Sunday evening? Many viewers sent us photos after noticing a sting of moving lights in the sky. No, E.T. didn’t do a flyover looking for Reese’s Pieces — The culprit is a satellite launch.
