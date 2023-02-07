Read full article on original website
UMaine adds Penobscot language to signs, launches website for pronunciations
ORONO — The University of Maine Native American Programs, in partnership with the Penobscot Nation, has launched a website to accompany bilingual English and Penobscot signage on campus. The new website includes audio recordings of the Penobscot language translations by language master Gabe Paul, a Penobscot pronunciation guide, and maps of the signs across campus.
Captain Jim Sharp named Community Person of the Year at Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce Gala
ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce Year in Review Awards Gala took place at the Samoset Resort on Friday, February 10, 2023. More than 250 Chamber member businesses, elected officials, and local community representatives were in attendance. The Year in Review Awards Gala was an opportunity to recognize those who have made extraordinary contributions to our community in the past year.
Waldo County Unified Court closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Feb. 2-8. Allan M. Hurd, 31, of Liberty, domestic violence criminal threatening in Liberty Sept. 13, 2020, 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended and two years of probation. Cory R. Barter, 38, of...
Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025
By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Feb. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Feb. 3. Kyle Downs, 30, of Knox, was issued a...
Commissioners hire 3 new county employees
After a lengthy search, Lincoln Academy has a new school resource officer. On Feb. 7, Lincoln County commissioners approved Mark Fortin as a new deputy sheriff. Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Fortin would also serve as the Lincoln Academy SRO. Other hires included Nicholas Rioux as a dispatcher for Lincoln County Communications starting Feb. 10. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer reported Rioux previously worked as a Bowdoin College security officer and served as an emergency dispatcher for the college.
Renovations continue, tentative opening during Windjammer Days
A recent poll shows that most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions by early February. The Maine State Aquarium is well on its way towards keeping its resolution to open in 2023. The new floor with water-resistant seal is currently being installed, to improve the safety of our staff and visitors. To do this, we had to completely empty the space – tanks, stands, walls, etc. – to prevent any further floor damage. This was no small feat; the rock wall itself weighed over 11,000 pounds! Next electricians will come in to repair the electrical issues from saltwater corrosion over the past 30 years. Unfortunately, the damage behind the walls meant walls need to come down, including the mural of Boothbay Harbor by Bob McKay. After talking with Bob, we agreed photographing the mural was a good way to preserve it, and a professional photographer has done so. What will go on the wall next, you ask? We will take visitors on a deep dive of the Gulf of Maine as we highlight cutting-edge DMR research. You’ll have to visit in person to find out more!
Waldo Reads Together announces 2023 featured title for One Book, One Community program
The Waldo Reads Together (WRT) committee announces this year’s featured title for its One Book, One Community program: Night of the Living Rez by Maine author and citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation, Morgan Talty. According to WRT, in a news release, since its July 2022 publication, this book...
Agenda set for RSU 71 board meeting Feb. 13
BELFAST — The agenda for the upcoming Regional School Unit 71 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s band room and remotely. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2KWF7UaySkKt3MUKY7oOCg. AGENDA. I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER. II. ADJUSTMENTS...
Peter F. Curley, obituary
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Peter F. Curley, a veteran of the United States Air Force and son of Francis X and Dorothy Whiting Curley, born in Quincy, Massachusetts, Oct 6, 1935, passed away February 9, 2023. Peter and his wife Pat moved to Maine in 1988 and ran a small...
Paid internships for teens offered at Erickson Fields Farm in 2023
ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a state-wide land conservation organization, is offering teens ages 14-18 paid internships through the Teen Ag Crew program at Erickson Fields Preserve (164 West St., Rockport). Interns will gain hands-on experience in sustainable agricultural practices and learn about their local food system. The...
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds Jan. 30 - Feb. 6. 104-A Northport Avenue Realty Trust and One Hundred Four-A Northport Avenue Realty Trust to Susan Grace. Barbara L. Powell Est. to Adam R. Blodgett. Kevin R. Finnigan Revocable Trust...
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
Agenda set for Hope school committee Feb. 13
HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88669655623. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of the Warrants. 5....
Registration open for Camden Classics Cup
Registration is now open for what organizers are heralding as two days of great racing on Penobscot Bay, festive parties, the annual youth regatta and the Parade of Sail around Camden Harbor. Stunning weather, exciting racing conditions, brand-new shoreside facilities and a record number of 91 yachts made 2022 an...
Thomaston Grammar students recognized for compassion in 2023
THOMASTON — On Monday, February 6, several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for the attribute of compassion. Students were presented with a certificate at a school-wide assembly. Students who received the Compassion Award were: Avery Cole, Marley Johnson, Paige Feltis, Kelly Trial, Lila Haskell, Evie Fish, Hazel...
Oceanside, Medomak win Busline League titles
The Busline League middle school basketball season came to a close Saturday, Feb. 11 with the league championships held at Camden-Rockport Middle School. The Oceanside eighth grade boys capped off the 2023 season undefeated at 13-0 and with a Busline League championship. Oceanside held quarterly advantages of 22-21, 40-39 and...
Arlene T. Alley, obituary
PITTSTON — Arlene T. Alley, 84, died peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, following a life long battle with heart disease and diabetes. Born in Rockland, July 1, 1938, she was the daughter of William and Anna Bruno Thorndike. A hard worker her entire life, Arlene worked...
Linda Lee (Robbins) Moody, obituary
BROOKS — Linda Lee (Robbins) Moody, 77, of Brooks passed away on Thursday, February 9 surrounded by her family. She was born May 28, 1945 to Ellery Robbins and Viola Canning Robbins. In 1963 she married the man she loved, Maurice Moody. Linda loved children. She was a nursery...
