A recent poll shows that most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions by early February. The Maine State Aquarium is well on its way towards keeping its resolution to open in 2023. The new floor with water-resistant seal is currently being installed, to improve the safety of our staff and visitors. To do this, we had to completely empty the space – tanks, stands, walls, etc. – to prevent any further floor damage. This was no small feat; the rock wall itself weighed over 11,000 pounds! Next electricians will come in to repair the electrical issues from saltwater corrosion over the past 30 years. Unfortunately, the damage behind the walls meant walls need to come down, including the mural of Boothbay Harbor by Bob McKay. After talking with Bob, we agreed photographing the mural was a good way to preserve it, and a professional photographer has done so. What will go on the wall next, you ask? We will take visitors on a deep dive of the Gulf of Maine as we highlight cutting-edge DMR research. You’ll have to visit in person to find out more!

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO