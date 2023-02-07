ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

North Carolina family gets closure after authorities solve 36-year-old murder case

By Alliyah Sims, Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BLOl_0kf6JQoc00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A family left the Lexington Police Department on Monday crying tears of joy after finding out that authorities had solved the 1987 murder of a loved one.

DNA helped solve the case of Mary Mathis Davis. One family member told FOX8 it was the best day of her life.

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro on West Market Street, police say

Investigators have not provided any details about the suspect or the investigation.

However, a former detective who worked on the case said officials worked hard to find out who was responsible. At one point, he said they believed they had a suspect, but that fell through.

Now, three decades later, he said he’s happy that family members may be getting the closure they have longed for.

Davis was last seen on May 30, 1987, at Lanier’s Ace Hardware store on South Main Street in Lexington. She came to work that day and worked for a short period of time.

Her family got a phone call hours later after Mary never showed back up after lunch. The next day, Lexington police came to her parents’ home to tell them the devastating news that their 29-year-old daughter, a mother of two, had been strangled to death.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

For 36 long years, Mary’s family has been holding on to memories and hoping they would get the answers they waited for.

Now their prayers have been answered.

The family tells FOX8 that Mary’s birthday is Sunday. She would have been 65 years old.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting in North Carolina; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person had […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

NC teen found dead at middle school, officials confirm

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

Over 100 arrests made in North Carolina by testing DNA evidence; decades-old Lexington homicide cold case suspect identified

(WGHP) — Attorney General Josh Stein said on Thursday that North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have reported making 102 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence in cases with a sexual offense and receiving hits from DNA samples. The DNA samples were submitted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab to CODIS, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested nearly decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina 18-year-old allegedly shot boyfriend to death, asked friends to help clean up

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21. During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge

Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy