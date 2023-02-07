PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We had more snowfall across the region during the overnight hours and into this morning. Looking at some of the snowfall reports from earlier this morning, Fort Kent had reported the most snow, with just over 8 inches there. Working further south through the county, snowfall amounts were on the lighter side, however this system was able to overperform over parts of Southern Aroostook, with Houlton picking up over 6 inches of snow.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO