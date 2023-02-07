ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 1

 

WMTW

Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

Woman killed after being hit by train in Biddeford

BIDDFORD (WGME) -- Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train in Biddeford Tuesday morning. According to police, the woman was hit around 5:45 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Main Street. The woman died at the scene. The train blocked Main Street...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Auburn shelter plans hit another roadblock

AUBURN, Maine — Plans to open a winter warming center in Auburn have hit another roadblock. The Maine State Housing Authority rejected a proposal to use a vacant building on Mill Street that is owned by the city, saying it would cost too much and take too long to make necessary renovations.
AUBURN, ME
mainepublic.org

State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April

Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase

A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
WISCASSET, ME
WGME

Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
tourcounsel.com

The Maine Mall | Shopping mall in South Portland, Maine

The Maine Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in South Portland, Maine, United States. Owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, it is the largest shopping mall in the state of Maine, and the second-largest in northern New England, behind New Hampshire’s The Mall at Rockingham Park. Its anchor stores...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: Lewiston man pulls out gun during crowded kids basketball game

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man faces charges after police said he pulled out a gun while threatening another man at a children’s basketball game in Lewiston Saturday. Nathaniel Udoroh, 32, was watching the basketball game at the Lewiston Armory at approximately 11:55 a.m. when he got into a fight with a man and allegedly pulled out a gun while making threats, Lewiston Police Department Lieutenant Derrick St. Laurent said.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Record warmth reaches Maine

Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine pups take the field for the 'Puppy Bowl' and bring attention to local shelters

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine puppies made the roster for the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the shelter that brought them to their forever home says it's a big win for local shelters. "It's a big game, it's going to be all over the TV, it's on Animal Planet... it will bring awareness to our shelter, our mission, and what we are doing." Kyra Hunsicker, the communications director for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said.
MAINE STATE
CBC News

'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
YARMOUTH, ME
