Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week. As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the...
WMTW
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
A Maine 17-Year-Old in Stolen Vehicle Reaches Speeds of 100 MPH in Police Chase
A 13 mile police chase reached speeds of 100 mph Monday in Wiscasset and Richmond in pursuit of two teenagers in stole a car. 17-Year-Old Driver in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase. The Wiscasset Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with no plates on the...
Search for clues in unsolved crime of Thornton Academy student
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police have renewed search efforts into the mysterious case of a 15-year-old girl, found dead in the middle of a road in Scarborough more than two decades ago. Ashley Ouellette, a sophomore at Thornton Academy in Saco, was last seen alive at 2 a.m.,...
'It will relieve a huge amount of congestion': New Saco exit expected in 2025
SACO, Maine — The last exit to open on the Maine Turnpike was in Sabattus in 2004—but that's about to change. The Maine Turnpike Authority is set to build a new interchange, exit 35, in Saco that will connect the turnpike to Route 112. "[The interchange] will relieve...
WPFO
Auburn shelter plans hit another roadblock
AUBURN, Maine — Plans to open a winter warming center in Auburn have hit another roadblock. The Maine State Housing Authority rejected a proposal to use a vacant building on Mill Street that is owned by the city, saying it would cost too much and take too long to make necessary renovations.
mainepublic.org
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April
Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
WGME
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
tourcounsel.com
The Maine Mall | Shopping mall in South Portland, Maine
The Maine Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in South Portland, Maine, United States. Owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, it is the largest shopping mall in the state of Maine, and the second-largest in northern New England, behind New Hampshire’s The Mall at Rockingham Park. Its anchor stores...
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Police: Lewiston man pulls out gun during crowded kids basketball game
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man faces charges after police said he pulled out a gun while threatening another man at a children’s basketball game in Lewiston Saturday. Nathaniel Udoroh, 32, was watching the basketball game at the Lewiston Armory at approximately 11:55 a.m. when he got into a fight with a man and allegedly pulled out a gun while making threats, Lewiston Police Department Lieutenant Derrick St. Laurent said.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
Maine pups take the field for the 'Puppy Bowl' and bring attention to local shelters
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine puppies made the roster for the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the shelter that brought them to their forever home says it's a big win for local shelters. "It's a big game, it's going to be all over the TV, it's on Animal Planet... it will bring awareness to our shelter, our mission, and what we are doing." Kyra Hunsicker, the communications director for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, said.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
CBC News
'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions
When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
