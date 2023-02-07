ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win A Corvette or Classic Chevelle

By Elizabeth Puckett
 5 days ago

Chevy lovers need to get in on this!

Do you admire the work of Chevrolet over the years? Are you a fan of all Chevys, old and new? Two of the most popular models to ever come out of the Chevy factory are the Chevy Chevelle and Chevy Corvette. These cars have gotten extremely rare and extremely expensive on the collector market, because everyone wants them! Thanks to Dream Giveaway, Motorious readers are getting several opportunities to donate to win one of these amazing collectible Chevy cars.

2023 Chevy Corvette with the 70th Anniversary Edition Package

The the 70th Anniversary Edition Package Corvette is an instant collectible, and kind of the modern collector car. It has the 3LT equipment group, and is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which is backed by an 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. See it here.

1965 Chevy Corvette

Powered by a highly desirable L78 V8 396 cubic inch Turbo Jet engine that makes 425-horsepower, this 4-speed manual car is a blast to drive. It features Rally Red lacquer paint, knock-off wheels, and chrome accents. See it here.

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport

This Tuxedo Black painted Chevy Chevelle is a true Super Sport. It is powered by a rebuilt 396 cubic inch engine, which is rated a 325 horsepower. See it here.

With all these cars, you need to enter to code "WIN" and use the order form found in this link to get more chances to win as a Motorious reader.

Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
Motorious

1974 Trans Am With 400 4-Speed And Air Selling At Maple Brothers OKC Auction

This second-gen Pontiac Trans Am will elevate your vintage GM collection. The mid-1970s were a tricky time for American automobile manufacturers as the oil crisis had taken over the minds of car buyers everywhere. It would appear that the days of big V8 engines and muscle car styling from the factory were in hibernation at that point. However, one brand managed to keep its prized pony car looking good despite the growing issues. That was Pontiac, and the vehicle they chose to stay alive was the Firebird, Trans Am, and Formula models. While other GM legends like the Nova slowly turned into grandma-cruisers and luxury boats, the Firebird stayed true to what it was meant to be, eventually morphing into one of the most iconic cars of all time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

1963 Split Window Corvette Shell Discovered After 20 Years

The world just found an old hero ready for revamping…. Very few cars are as iconic or visually striking as the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette split-window model. Combining some of the best stylistic choices of the early 1960s with some truly innovative work in the field of bodywork and mechanical engineering. The cars are pretty hard to come by but recently an enthusiast found an example that just screams with excellence.
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
torquenews.com

The Tiny Toyota Car That Runs Forever

Looking for a small Toyota that costs less than a Corolla or Camry but can run just as long if properly maintained? Then you will want to see this Mechanic’s review on why he recommends one of Toyota’s smallest Japanese-made models. Fuel Efficient and Long Lasting. When it...
msn.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

With a Dozen In Stock, Super Sport Classics Is Your Chevelle Specialist

The Chevy Chevelle is one of America’s most beloved muscle cars, and you can own one from Super Sport Classics. The Chevrolet Chevelle is a ridiculously popular car within the American classic car market as it embodies everything that an actual muscle was supposed to be. Originally designed to serve as a middle option between the more expensive Impala and “low-level” Nova, these cars quickly became a pillar within the American automotive community to provide tons of power and performance to their buyers at a pretty low price the time.
MotorBiscuit

2 Used Cars That Are Growing in Popularity

Ford still makes the best-selling truck, but Chevrolet isn't far behind. Two used Chevy models — the Silverado and Equinox — shot up in popularity last year. The post 2 Used Cars That Are Growing in Popularity appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IOWA STATE
Motorious

1969 Dodge Charger Tries On Modern Style

Hellcat engine, great interior, and a shaved body, this car really took all of the attention at the show. Dodge really knocked it out of the park with the Dodge Charger as it combined some of the best qualities of a true muscle car with an engine unlike any other. As you might expect, the name attached to the vehicle was pretty spot on too as it conveyed an image of a violent force ripping through its opponents with style and speed. This made the Charger one of the most ideal platforms for custom classic car builders around the globe. One such vehicle that has recently been getting a lot of attention is a seemingly glowing red example with lots of modern features and an engine unlike almost anything else you'll see from its time.
Motorious

Community Policy