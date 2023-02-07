ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati

Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
'Stealing of the Statue' tradition continues Sunday in Mt. Adams

CINCINNATI — An Irish tradition that is 50 years strong is still holding up in Cincinnati!. Holy Cross Immaculate Church in Mt. Adams held the annual "Stealing of the Statue" on Sunday afternoon. It's a tradition that leads up to the Saint Patrick's Day parade, which is now less...
ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows

It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
3 people displaced after house fire in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI — Three people have been displaced after a house fire in Pleasant Ridge. According to officials, the fire occurred on Schubert Avenue, just off Ridge Avenue, around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The fire started when a dryer in the basement caught on fire. Forty-four firefighters responded to the...
Multiple lanes closed on northbound 71 after pedestrian struck

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Per Hamilton County Dispatch, multiple lanes are shut down on northbound 71 at the 15.6 mile marker after a pedestrian was struck. According to dispatch, all lanes are shut down at this time. Injuries are unknown at this time. The Montgomery Police Department is handling the...
LepreCon, St. Patrick's Day party, to take over The Banks

CINCINNATI — Calling all leprechuans!. Many Cincinnatians have been celebrating Santacon every year, well this year there will also be LepreCon. Those celebrating St. Patrick's Day will be able to paint the town green, donning their best green and leprechaun outfits downtown at The Banks. LepreCon will feature a...
Pig Works expands scholarships available to high school runners

CINCINNATI — High school runners can now apply for a new scholarship through the Flying Pig's non-profit arm "Pig Works." The non-profit will award 10 scholarships per year worth $5,000. The Community Scholars Program expands the existing youth scholarships and youth program, which teach healthy habits through nutrition and...
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to second-degree manslaughter

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A Taylor Mill man has pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing a woman in February of 2021. According to a newsletter from the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney, Shane Walters pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2. Officers arrested Walters in February...
