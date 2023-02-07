Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Comfortable February air with cool mornings, sunny afternoons
CINCINNATI — The winds have finally died down and we'll enjoy some comfortable February air through the weekend. No, not hitting the 60s like Thursday, but it looks like we'll get that warm again next week. On Friday, plan on cloudy skies all day. That keeps temperatures from moving...
WLWT 5
Nice for Valentine's Day Weekend
Cloudy skies are expected around Cincinnati for part of today. Sunshine and comfy highs return for the weekend.
WLWT 5
Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati
Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
WLWT 5
'Stealing of the Statue' tradition continues Sunday in Mt. Adams
CINCINNATI — An Irish tradition that is 50 years strong is still holding up in Cincinnati!. Holy Cross Immaculate Church in Mt. Adams held the annual "Stealing of the Statue" on Sunday afternoon. It's a tradition that leads up to the Saint Patrick's Day parade, which is now less...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Water Works monitoring water quality after East Palestine train derailment
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati city manager Sheryl Long, Greater Cincinnati Water Works is monitoring the water quality in the Cincinnati area after the train derailment and release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine. Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in...
WLWT 5
ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
WLWT 5
Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
WLWT 5
Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows
It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
WLWT 5
Rothenberg Academy closes due to flooding repairs; students will move to temporary schools
CINCINNATI — Students in Over-the-Rhine will move their classes to two other schools starting next week. CPS announced Friday, due to significant flooding at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, the school's HVAC and electrical systems need to be replaced. Officials made the decision after the school's basement flooded and the replacement...
WLWT 5
3 people displaced after house fire in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Three people have been displaced after a house fire in Pleasant Ridge. According to officials, the fire occurred on Schubert Avenue, just off Ridge Avenue, around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The fire started when a dryer in the basement caught on fire. Forty-four firefighters responded to the...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes closed on northbound 71 after pedestrian struck
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Per Hamilton County Dispatch, multiple lanes are shut down on northbound 71 at the 15.6 mile marker after a pedestrian was struck. According to dispatch, all lanes are shut down at this time. Injuries are unknown at this time. The Montgomery Police Department is handling the...
WLWT 5
Local Olympic athlete announces he is stepping away from competitive swimming
CINCINNATI — A local Olympic athlete has announced that he is stepping away from competitive swimming. Zach Apple, who grew up in Trenton and graduated from Edgewood High School, announced in an Instagram post this week that the time has come for him to stop swimming competitively. This content...
WLWT 5
Honoring a hometown hero: Petition started for Cincinnati dancing star to be recognized
CINCINNATI — Throughout the month of February, WLWT is honoring Black History Month by showcasing local figures that are making an impact in the community. On Saturday, WLWT is recognizing a hometown hero who has toured the world and danced with artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Soul Train.
WLWT 5
LepreCon, St. Patrick's Day party, to take over The Banks
CINCINNATI — Calling all leprechuans!. Many Cincinnatians have been celebrating Santacon every year, well this year there will also be LepreCon. Those celebrating St. Patrick's Day will be able to paint the town green, donning their best green and leprechaun outfits downtown at The Banks. LepreCon will feature a...
WLWT 5
Pig Works expands scholarships available to high school runners
CINCINNATI — High school runners can now apply for a new scholarship through the Flying Pig's non-profit arm "Pig Works." The non-profit will award 10 scholarships per year worth $5,000. The Community Scholars Program expands the existing youth scholarships and youth program, which teach healthy habits through nutrition and...
WLWT 5
Clermont County native critically injured, partially paralyzed in California crash
A Williamsburg, Ohio, native, critically injured and partially paralyzed in a crash in California, is hoping to get back home. Dakota Evans, 30, has been in the intensive care unit of a San Bernardino hospital since mid-December. His father, Bobby Evans, says his son has overcome a lot in two...
WLWT 5
Man arrested in connection to fatal October shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal West Price Hill shooting that happened in October. Lorenzo Cobb, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder. According to the arrest report, Cobb is being charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct....
WLWT 5
Special Olympic athletes participate in 'Hoosier Classic' basketball tournament
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Special Olympic athletes in Batesville, Indiana, received the opportunity to participate in the "Hoosier Classic" tournament on Sunday. The southeast Indiana tournament was held at Batesville High School. The event featured nearly two dozen teams from across the region. According to organizers of the event, it...
WLWT 5
'He chose happiness': Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief remembered for his work ethic, quick wit
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to pay their final respects to the city of Fairfield's Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner. Wagner died unexpectedly last week at the age of 53. "A son lost a father, mom lost a son, a family lost their brother, and...
WLWT 5
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to second-degree manslaughter
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A Taylor Mill man has pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing a woman in February of 2021. According to a newsletter from the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney, Shane Walters pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2. Officers arrested Walters in February...
