CoinTelegraph
Crypto projects respond to privacy coin ban in Dubai
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently provided the much-awaited guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which included a ban on privacy coins. On Feb. 7, VARA released several rulebooks for VASPs including the “Virtual Assets and Related Activities Regulations 2023” in which VARA...
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
UAE central bank to issue CBDC as part of its financial transformation program
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) is planning to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border and domestic use as part of the first of its newly-launched financial infrastructure transformation (FIT) program. In a recent announcement by the CBUAE, the central bank introduced the FIT...
Bitcoin is already in its ‘next bull market cycle’ — Pantera Capital
Bitcoin (BTC) is beginning its “seventh bull cycle,” and investors should not be scared of crypto post-FTX, Pantera Capital believes. In its latest “Blockchain Letter” on Feb. 8, the asset management firm’s CEO, Dan Morehead, predicted that 2023 would be a “year for rebuilding trust.”
SEC chair issues warning to crypto firms after action on Kraken staking
United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued a warning to crypto companies to “come in and follow the law” after the agency announced a settlement with crypto exchange Kraken. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Feb. 10, Gensler said crypto exchanges should register with the...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Kazakhstan to mandate 75% revenue sale from crypto mining for tax purposes
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hubs, announced plans to introduce new crypto regulations to reduce tax fraud and unlawful business operations. A new law signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 6 reinstated the nation’s stand against the unlawful mining operations and issuance of crypto assets. Out of the two distinct pieces of legislation, the first requires the secured digital assets issuers to have the government’s permission.
Are stablecoins securities? Well, it’s not so simple, say lawyers
Recently reported planned enforcement action against Paxos by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over Binance USD (BUSD) has many in the community questioning how the regulator could see a stablecoin as a security. Blockchain lawyers told Cointelegraph that while the answer isn't black and white, there exists...
Breaking: Paxos reportedly ordered to stop issuing Binance USD
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has reportedly ordered blockchain company Paxos Trust to stop the issuance of dollar-pegged Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. The New York regulator’s actions come shortly after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a wells notice to Paxos — a letter...
Crypto bank Silvergate ranks as the second- most-shorted stock on Wall Street
Crypto bank Silvergate Capital Corp. is the second-most-shorted stock in the United States, with over 72.5% of its shares shorted, according to the latest Short Interest Reporting from Feb. 9. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) collects and publishes twice a month short interest positions of all equity securities. A...
Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
Tether taps Cantor Fitzgerald to help oversee bond portfolio: Report
Stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings is relying on the services of a major Wall Street firm to manage its Treasury portfolio, according to a Feb. 10 report by The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald is helping Tether oversee...
Breaking: Paxos facing SEC lawsuit over Binance USD — Report
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly told stablecoin issuer Paxos Trust Co. it's planning to sue the firm for violation of investor protection laws in relation to Binance USD (BUSD). According to a Feb. 12 report in The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the...
Bitget expands Innovation Zone with priority access to exceptional projects
Rigorous vetting process to assist users in discovering valuable tokens and sifting out low-quality projects. Victoria, Seychelles, 2023 — Bitget, the leading global crypto derivatives exchange, announces it will add artificial intelligence (AI), Arbitrum and nonfungible token (NFT) zone listings to its Innovation Zone for users who would like to expose their crypto portfolio to related tokens in an early stage. The newly listed tokens will need to be regularly reviewed to ensure that the token adheres to Bitget’s platform standards, including trading volume, liquidity, the team, project development and other criteria to keep the listing status active. The expanded Innovation Zone listings aim to assist users in discovering quality digital assets and sift out disqualified tokens simultaneously.
The role of cryptocurrency in advancing financial inclusion
Access to and use of financial services, known as financial inclusion, is crucial for economic growth and development. Unfortunately, a large portion of the population, particularly in developing nations, still lacks access to basic banking services. The World Bank estimates that 1.4 billion adults worldwide are without access to these services, which limits economic opportunities and perpetuates poverty.
Community urges Coinbase to relist XRP as CEO fights for staking
Amid Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange standing up for crypto staking and economic freedom, the online community has also urged the company to support XRP (XRP). On Feb. 9, Coinbase’s chief legal officer Paul Grewal claimed that Coinbase’s staking program is not affected by rival exchange Kraken shutting down its staking services. The executive argued that Kraken’s staking platform was “essentially offering a yield product,” while Coinbase’s staking services are “fundamentally different and are not securities.”
Bit2Me and Mastercard launch debit card with crypto cashback
The merger of Web2 and Web3 tools continues as crypto-backed debit cards become more mainstream. In an announcement on Feb. 10, Bit2Me, the largest Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, revealed its new cashback debit card in partnership with Mastercard. The original Bit2Me card works for its users via the Mastercard network that...
JPMorgan sees advantages in deposit tokens over stablecoins for commercial bank blockchains
JPMorgan Chase and consultants Oliver Wyman took a look at blockchain technology in commercial banking in a report released Feb. 9. Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have dominated in the sphere so far, but the authors point out the advantages offered by deposit coins in terms of stability and reliability.
Understanding crypto bag holders and their mindset
For the first time in centuries, paper money, or fiat, found its true competition in the internet era. When Bitcoin (BTC) debuted in 2009, the fiat ecosystem was not only challenged with proving its worth in day-to-day transactions but also safekeeping the investment ecosystem it helped build. Over the years,...
PayPal held $604M in Bitcoin and other crypto at the end of 2022
Global payment giant PayPal holds a significant part of its financial liabilities in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) offered to its customers. As of Dec. 31, PayPal held a total of $604 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), according to the annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 10.
