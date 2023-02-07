Read full article on original website
Pursuit of A Multi-Billion Dollar Vision: Steady Stack Partners with Kelsier Capital, Dubai VC Family Office & Adds Superstars to Executive Team
Investing in NFTs can be challenging, especially with the recent rise of “get-rich-quick” schemes and “rug pulls.” This has left many investors skeptical and cautious about the future of these projects. However, people looking to invest in NFTs seek projects with a solid plan and a clear vision. Although the market is considered ‘bearish’ by many market analysts, it seems as though Steady Stack is a project striving to build a strong and long-lasting vision.
Venom Blockchain And Maker DAO Join Forces To Launch New Web-3 Oriented Incubator
Launching a new cryptocurrency project often requires some form of fundraising. DAO Maker holds a powerful market position, helping several dozen startups meet their goal. In addition, the team now partnered with the Venom Foundation to create a new incubator for promising Web3 initiatives. Fostering Web3 Project Growth. Raising the...
6 of the Best Penny Cryptos With Huge Potential in 2023
Looking to invest in crypto without breaking the bank? In this article, you’ll find a list of the six best penny cryptos that have enormous potential this year. From established crypto market leaders to rapidly rising stars, these coins could rocket thanks to a number of exciting catalysts in 2023.
No Budding Investor Can Afford to Miss Out on These Bullish Coins: Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Decentraland
Are you looking to jump on the crypto train, but don’t know what your departure time is? Look no further than this comprehensive, easy-to-read breakdown of three of the most important coins on the current market: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Everyone is looking for...
Navigating Decentralised Finance: Uniswap vs. Cosmos
Buckle up folks, as we investigate some of the most promising cryptocurrency platforms that could see healthy returns and help those looking to navigate the world of decentralised finance. Read more to find out about the revolutionary Uniswap (UNI) trading platform, the problem-solving Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain technology. Uniswap (UNI): Awe-Inspiring...
MetaLotteryWin Chosen for Safest Crypto-Lottery Technology in 2023
MetaLottery.Win is quickly becoming a favorite among crypto lottery players as it establishes a new approach and strategy that enables a multiple-level win in every game. The site is 100% decentralized and with no fees is far beyond any regular crypto lottery site as it provides a refreshing multiple-layer approach for all players.
Cardano (ADA) Price Drops 11% In The Run-Up To ‘Valentine Upgrade’
If you got no date or nothing to do on Valentine’s Day, Cardano (ADA) is set to keep the excitement up as it rolls out its SECP mainnet upgrade on February 14 at exactly 21:44 UTC. But first, here’s a quick peek into how Cardano has been performing:
Spain’s Leading Crypto Exchange Bit2Me has Just Launched a 9% Cashback Debit Card
Madrid-based Bit2Me, the first company to be recognized as a virtual currency service provider by the Bank of Spain, has made a major leap forward in the world of cryptocurrency with the launch of Bit2Me Card. This Mastercard debit card offers up to 9% cash back on every purchase, which is set to be amongst the top cashback rates offered in the market.
3 Eye-Catching Attributes of Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink, and Cosmos
Whether you are a rookie in the world of cryptocurrencies or an expert trader, you must have heard about how relatively newer cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Chainlink (LINK), and Cosmos (ATOM) are turning heads. Especially, Big Eyes Coin has emerged from nowhere to steal the limelight. In a dream run, the cat-themed meme coin has already raised $25 million by stage 11 of its presales. The momentum shows no signs of slowing down as more people are looking to join the bandwagon with their eyes set on earning big.
RenQ Finance, Aptos, and Cardano Price Prediction for 2023, 2025 and Beyond
Predicting the next big cryptocurrency success story can be a daunting task, given the volatility of the market. However, with 2023 already showing signs of a promising future for crypto, investors are starting to feel optimistic again. Two projects that are making waves in the crypto world are Aptos (APT) and Cardano (ADA), both of which are expected to make a strong comeback from their recent market downturns.
Argo Blockchain CEO Steps Down Days After CFO’s Resignation
Many mining firms, such as Argo Blockchain, have felt the impact of the decline in bitcoin prices. For some firms, their rigs could not cover their loan collaterals. So it’s not surprising that mining firms might feel the impact of last year’s revenue loss in 2023. The bitcoin...
