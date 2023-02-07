Read full article on original website
WTOP
Suspect behind deadly Alexandria shooting in custody
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday that they accused of shooting and killing another man in Alexandria late last year. Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the Dec. 5 killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.
WTOP
Police looking for suspects in series of Montgomery Co. food truck robberies
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for suspects in a series of food truck robberies. On at least five occasions, trucks that sell pupuserias and tacos in areas of the county with large Hispanic populations have been hit. One truck has been robbed twice in a two-week span. For...
WTOP
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
WTOP
Officer investigating pipe assault shoots man in Southeast DC
A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man on Good Hope Road in Southeast on Friday morning, after officers responded to the area for the report of a woman struck with a pipe, according to D.C. police. It happened just before 10 a.m., near the intersection of Good Hope...
WTOP
Garage fire causes $100K in damage to Rockville house
A fire broke out in a garage attached to a home in Rockville, Maryland, on Saturday morning. Around 11:45 a.m., neighbors saw smoke coming from the garage of a house on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.
WTOP
Two arrested for breaking into Dominion Energy property in Loudoun Co.
Two Manassas men were arrested overnight Saturday after they were caught breaking into a Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 36, were reportedly cutting the fence to the Dominion property in the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road in Aldie shortly before 12:40 a.m.
WTOP
Couple preparing for Bahamas cruise dead after fire tears through Lanham home
A fire that tore through a Lanham, Maryland, home early Friday morning took the lives of a retired couple who had lived there for decades. Hours later, a large number of family members and friends were still gathered in front of the home, many of them beside themselves and overcome with emotion.
WTOP
Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school
A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
WTOP
Plans for anti-gay club found on student’s computer in Rockville middle school
A Rockville, Maryland, middle school student is facing punishment after plans to create a “homophobe” club was found on their computer by school officials. On Friday, the principal of Earle B. Wood Middle School sent an email to parents saying that a teacher had found a presentation and Google form called “Homophobic Club Hub” on a school-provided Chromebook.
WTOP
Following setbacks, Loudoun Co. schools begin search for new superintendent
Loudoun County Public Schools has selected a recruiting firm to start the process of hiring a new superintendent, who the Virginia-school system hopes to have ready for the 2023-2024 school year. Loudoun’s school board will be seeking feedback from staff, parents and community leaders. Additionally, a survey will go out...
WTOP
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region
Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
