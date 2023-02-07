Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday that they accused of shooting and killing another man in Alexandria late last year. Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the Dec. 5 killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO