Jeff Beck Cried When Jimmy Page Played Led Zeppelin’s Version of ‘You Shook Me’ and it Have Been Because Zep’s Version Is Far Better
Jimmy Page played Led Zeppelin's version of "You Shook Me," Jeff Beck cried, and it could have been because Page's band outdid him.
guitar.com
Jimmy Page confirms George Harrison inspired The Rain Song because “Led Zeppelin don’t do any ballads”
Jimmy Page has discussed the story behind his 1973 track, The Rain Song, explaining that he wrote it after George Harrison reportedly stated that Led Zeppelin don’t release ballads. The topic arose in a new interview, in which the guitar icon discussed Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy album...
NME
Jimmy Page honours Jeff Beck as “the quiet chief” at funeral
Jeff Beck‘s funeral took place yesterday, (February 3) during which Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described him in the eulogy he gave as “the quiet chief”. The comedian Jim Moir, otherwise known as Vic Reeves, was in attendance and mentioned this detail in a post on Instagram shared just after he got back from the service.
Bryan College Station Eagle
February: The month the music lived on
Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Nancy Sinatra’s ‘Boots’ Album Has Songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Bob Dylan
Nancy Sinatra's 'Boots,' the album that features "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'," features a gender-flipped version of a Beatles song about murder.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen, “a visionary instrument with an inspiring design, extraordinary ergonomics and absolutely killer tone and playability”
Seven-string, multi-scale model boasts patent-pending Heat-Treated pickup technology, futuristic body shape, Infinity Radius neck and much more. Designed in conjunction with Animals As Leaders virtuoso Tosin Abasi, the new Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen is quite likely like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Given its design team, it’s not surprising that Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario calls it “one of the coolest and most compelling guitars I’ve had the pleasure to come across.”
Guitar World Magazine
This offset acoustic is made almost entirely from reclaimed acrylic – and it sounds surprisingly good
We’ve not, however, come across a home build quite like this: a zero-percent wood acoustic guitar, made almost entirely out of recycled plastic. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
Guitar World Magazine
Mick Mars is in the studio working on his long-awaited debut solo album
While Mötley Crüe prepare to head out on tour with new live guitarist John 5, Mars has continued putting together his premiere solo record with the help of Cory Marks. Mick Mars, who announced his official retirement from touring late last year, was recently in the studio working on his long-awaited debut solo album.
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
20 killer metal albums turning 10 in 2023
From Bring Me The Horizon’s Sempiternal to Ghost’s Infestissumam, happy birthday to these absolute montsers
Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover
Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Moment Robert Plant Realized Led Zeppelin ’Might Mean Something’
It might be hard to imagine now, but Led Zeppelin was once a bunch of relative unknowns looking to build a following. Well, Jimmy Page was a known commodity after playing lead guitar for the Yardbirds, but his bandmates — Robert Plant, John Bonham, and John Paul Jones — weren’t. Plant was blown away when …
Guitar World Magazine
Seymour Duncan brings the funk with standalone release of Cory Wong signature Clean Machine pickups
Unique in its beautiful Sapphire Blue transparent lacquer finish, the signature guitar also stands out sonically, with its trio of Seymour Duncan Cory Wong Clean Machine electric guitar pickups. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers....
The Drug-Induced Meaning Behind Nancy Sinatra’s “Sugar Town”
Frolicking strings and a prancing beat give life to the Nancy Sinatra classic, “Sugar Town.” The sticky sweet serenade sounds like an innocently loping lullaby. However, a deeper listen unearths more adult themes, and all of a sudden that innocence is traded in for euphoria. The Double Entendre...
Guitar World Magazine
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like after you've drilled dozens of holes in it
Bernth Brodträger continues his six-string killing spree in his latest video, in which he showcases his newest mesmerizing composition, Airflow. Guitar YouTuber extraordinaire Bernth Brodträger appears to be on an acoustic guitar killing spree as of late, after first filling up an acoustic guitar with water back in October, and more recently, inserting actual fireworks into an Ibanez strummer.
The Joni Mitchell albums you should definitely own
On her journey from coffee-house folkie to genre-juggling experimentalist, Joni Mitchell recorded some of the finest albums of her era
guitar.com
Tony Iommi shares excitement for Black Sabbath ballet: “It doesn’t come any more unpredictable than this”
A Black Sabbath-themed ballet show is coming to Birmingham, UK later this year, and Tony Iommi has shared his excitement for the upcoming event. Black Sabbath – The Ballet will be hosted at the Birmingham Hippodrome in the band’s home city for five shows in September 2023, before moving around to other venues across England.
The Old-School Tech That Made Burt Bacharach And Elvis Costello's Collaboration Work
Burt Bacharach passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 94 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The entertainer's decades long career saw him release hits like "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By," and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." He also had strong ties to Hollywood, working as a composer for classic movies like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."
Guitar World Magazine
Cort adds to its acoustic arsenal with 6 well-spec'd, ornately finished models
From elegant aesthetics and Fishman electronics to revived limited-edition instruments and high-end wood treatments, Cort has pulled no punches with its 2023 acoustic collection. Cort’s 2023 activities are well and truly underway. Having introduced its updated G Series range of electric guitars, the brand has now added to its acoustic...
