Jimmy Page honours Jeff Beck as “the quiet chief” at funeral

Jeff Beck‘s funeral took place yesterday, (February 3) during which Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described him in the eulogy he gave as “the quiet chief”. The comedian Jim Moir, otherwise known as Vic Reeves, was in attendance and mentioned this detail in a post on Instagram shared just after he got back from the service.
February: The month the music lived on

Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Meet the Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen, “a visionary instrument with an inspiring design, extraordinary ergonomics and absolutely killer tone and playability”

Seven-string, multi-scale model boasts patent-pending Heat-Treated pickup technology, futuristic body shape, Infinity Radius neck and much more. Designed in conjunction with Animals As Leaders virtuoso Tosin Abasi, the new Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen is quite likely like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Given its design team, it’s not surprising that Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario calls it “one of the coolest and most compelling guitars I’ve had the pleasure to come across.”
Mick Mars is in the studio working on his long-awaited debut solo album

While Mötley Crüe prepare to head out on tour with new live guitarist John 5, Mars has continued putting together his premiere solo record with the help of Cory Marks. Mick Mars, who announced his official retirement from touring late last year, was recently in the studio working on his long-awaited debut solo album.
Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover

Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like after you've drilled dozens of holes in it

Bernth Brodträger continues his six-string killing spree in his latest video, in which he showcases his newest mesmerizing composition, Airflow. Guitar YouTuber extraordinaire Bernth Brodträger appears to be on an acoustic guitar killing spree as of late, after first filling up an acoustic guitar with water back in October, and more recently, inserting actual fireworks into an Ibanez strummer.
The Old-School Tech That Made Burt Bacharach And Elvis Costello's Collaboration Work

Burt Bacharach passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 94 on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The entertainer's decades long career saw him release hits like "I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On By," and "What The World Needs Now Is Love." He also had strong ties to Hollywood, working as a composer for classic movies like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."
Cort adds to its acoustic arsenal with 6 well-spec'd, ornately finished models

From elegant aesthetics and Fishman electronics to revived limited-edition instruments and high-end wood treatments, Cort has pulled no punches with its 2023 acoustic collection. Cort’s 2023 activities are well and truly underway. Having introduced its updated G Series range of electric guitars, the brand has now added to its acoustic...

