nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Facing Intoxicated Driving Charges After Traveling Wrong Way on I-93 in Salem, NH
A 35-year-old man was allegedly driving intoxicated early Saturday morning when he was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire. State police say Wigberto Maldonado, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving following the incident on I-93 in Salem.
nbcboston.com
Husband Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been indicted in a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was indicted by a federal jury on two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder for hire. Prosecutors say the man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
nbcboston.com
Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy From Roxbury
The Boston Police Department has asked for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy from the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Elshon Zahir Thomas has been missing since earlier Sunday when he ran away from his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury, police said. He was last seen wearing a black or navy sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants and black sneakers.
nbcboston.com
2 People Critically Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police
02/12/23 UPDATE: Boston police said Sunday that one of the two victims had died from her injuries, and that a minor is was arrested and charged with delinquency to wit: murder. Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston...
nbcboston.com
Several People Rescued From Brockton House Fire; Teen in Critical Condition
Firefighters rescued several people who became trapped inside a triple decker during a fire early Sunday in Brockton, Massachusetts. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on Central Square around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out the third-floor...
nbcboston.com
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
nbcboston.com
Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations
Freda Brasfield, the administration and finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office, has been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for Wu's office released a brief statement on the situation Friday evening. "The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening. Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on...
nbcboston.com
Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.
Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
nbcboston.com
North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
nbcboston.com
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
nbcboston.com
‘Malicious' Vandalism Causes Flooding at Billerica High School, Superintendent Says
Three floors of a high school in Billerica, Massachusetts, were flooded Saturday morning in what is being investigated as an act of vandalism, police and school officials said. A joint message from Superintendent Timothy Piwowar and Police Chief Roy Frost was sent to the Billerica community on Saturday, in which...
nbcboston.com
Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton
An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen in recorded videos. Within an hour of its...
nbcboston.com
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
nbcboston.com
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
nbcboston.com
3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire in Brockton Displaces 10 Residents
A fire overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, displaced 10 residents from their home. Brockton fire said they responded to reports of a porch fire on North Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found heavy fire on a second floor porch. The fire ultimately extended into the second and third floors and an attic.
nbcboston.com
Man Dies, Woman Critically Injured After Fire Rips Through Plymouth Home
A man died and a woman was in critical condition Friday morning after a fire ripped through a home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to the town's fire chief. The call came in to firefighters at 5:24 a.m. for smoke inside a building on Post 'N Rail Avenue, Chief Neil Foley said. The report came through a Life Alert.
nbcboston.com
12 Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Boston
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at an six-family duplex in Boston, displacing 12 people. The Boston Fire Department said flames were knocked down quickly at 957 Hyde Park Ave., stopping the fire from spreading around 4:30 a.m. The Red Cross was on scene to help with housing. No...
nbcboston.com
Seven-Car Pileup on I-95 South in Needham Snarls Traffic During Morning Commute
A seven-car pileup on Interstate 95 south in Needham, Massachusetts, caused traffic problems on Friday morning. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on I-95 south near Exit 35 for Highland Avenue, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. State police said seven cars were involved in the crash....
nbcboston.com
Red Line Service Resumes at Alewife Station, Nearly a Week After Crash
Train service at the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, resumed Friday morning, nearly a week after someone crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier crashing down. Trains were back at the Red Line terminus — which has relied on shuttles this week to...
