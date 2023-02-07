Read full article on original website
22-year-old woman injured at NC park after ‘several shots were fired’, police say
During the argument, several shots were fired and the victim was struck in her arm.
Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband
NC man charged in stabbing death of wife, SWAT called to deal with standoff, police say
Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife
Bystander shot in the middle of an argument, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year old woman was shot and injured in the middle of an argument on Oak Ridge Drive, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers said the call came in, just after 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police she was at a park with multiple people when...
Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting in North Carolina; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person had […]
NC teen found dead at middle school, officials confirm
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
4 injured, top removed from car after 1 trapped for an hour in NC crash at I-40 exit
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County crash left four people injured on Saturday morning, according to Guilford County EMS. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on N.C. 61 near Interstate 40. It was a two-vehicle accident, according to EMTs. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result, three […]
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
Triad men walk to end violence in the community
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local group in the Triad held a walk to address violence in the community throughout the weekend. Rally Up of Winston-Salem put on a men's walk in response to all the violence in the city. · What's the possibility for snow?. · Winston-Salem police...
Winston-Salem police: Multiple shooters in drive-by shooting that injured two people
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of E. Sprague Street. Police said someone called at 2:21 a.m. Friday to report shots fired. Then another person called to report someone shooting into a trailer. Officers found arrived and found two people injured. A...
Large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street Saturday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road Saturday night. WXII 12 News confirmed roughly 12 police cars are at the scene, including fire crews. Stay with WXII 12 News on this developing story as we work to gather...
Thomasville police investigate shooting on Carolina Avenue
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Police said detectives were on the scene of the shooting at a house in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue just before 7:44 p.m. Police said a man was airlifted...
Person brings gun, pulls fire alarm at Catawba College residence hall; no injuries
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are looking to identify anyone involved in an incident at Catawba College where two non-students pulled a fire alarm at a residence hall before one of them brandished a gun. According to school officials, the incident happened at the campus's Woodson Hall residence hall...
Violent confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
16-year-old shot at Super Bowl party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old male was shot in the right calf while attending a Super Bowl party in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Feb. 12. Winston-Salem Police Department report that a witness said the suspect and the 16-year-old got into an argument. As a result, the suspect shot the victim in the leg.
Two drivers suffer life-threatening injuries in head-on collision on I-42, officers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two drivers are in critical condition after an SUV crossed the middle yellow line Friday morning, officers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Around 9 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate...
3 injured after crash on NC-42
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash on NC-42 in Randolph County Friday. Troopers said Karissa Dawn Walraven, 31, of Ramseur was driving south on NC-42 in a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV when she traveled left of center and swiped Theodore Franklin Cheek's, 64, 2008 GMC Sierra truck, and then crashed head-on into Chavez Cruz Valentin, 41, of Greensboro 2004 Ford Econoline van around 9:00 a.m.
