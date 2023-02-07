ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday. EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home. While responders...
Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police saidthe massive police presence near Ebert Street late Saturday night was due to a murder suspect refusing to surrender. Officers were originally dispatched to a home on Kaywood Lane to assist Emergency Medical Services for a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived...
Bystander shot in the middle of an argument, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year old woman was shot and injured in the middle of an argument on Oak Ridge Drive, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers said the call came in, just after 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police she was at a park with multiple people when...
Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting in North Carolina; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person had […]
NC teen found dead at middle school, officials confirm

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
Triad men walk to end violence in the community

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local group in the Triad held a walk to address violence in the community throughout the weekend. Rally Up of Winston-Salem put on a men's walk in response to all the violence in the city. · What's the possibility for snow?. · Winston-Salem police...
Thomasville police investigate shooting on Carolina Avenue

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police in Thomasville are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Police said detectives were on the scene of the shooting at a house in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue just before 7:44 p.m. Police said a man was airlifted...
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
16-year-old shot at Super Bowl party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old male was shot in the right calf while attending a Super Bowl party in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Feb. 12. Winston-Salem Police Department report that a witness said the suspect and the 16-year-old got into an argument. As a result, the suspect shot the victim in the leg.
3 injured after crash on NC-42

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash on NC-42 in Randolph County Friday. Troopers said Karissa Dawn Walraven, 31, of Ramseur was driving south on NC-42 in a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV when she traveled left of center and swiped Theodore Franklin Cheek's, 64, 2008 GMC Sierra truck, and then crashed head-on into Chavez Cruz Valentin, 41, of Greensboro 2004 Ford Econoline van around 9:00 a.m.
