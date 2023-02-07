ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologizes after he was arrested in Mexico for handgun possession

By Scott Boeck, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch apologizes after he was arrested and detained for bringing a handgun into Mexico while vacationing in January with his wife.

According to the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office, a handgun was found in his bag at the airport as he and his wife Samantha were leaving the country.

Busch, 37, considered "this issued closed." He was arrested on Jan. 27 and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and fined $1,100, but the statement from Mexico Prosecutor General’s office does not explain how Busch’s sentence would be handled.

On Sunday evening he finished third in NASCAR's Clash exhibition race. He admitted in the statement that he was unaware of the Mexican law that forbids the possession of a weapon in the country without approval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPjXZ_0kf6IVGS00
Kyle Busch is introduced at Darlington Raceway prior to the first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race of 2022. David Yeazell, USA TODAY Sports

"I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag," he said in the statement.

"Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico."

Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the 2022 season, is entering his first season with Richard Childress Racing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologizes after he was arrested in Mexico for handgun possession

Comments / 5

Related
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Racing News

Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)

Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
NBC Sports

He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track

Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
MONTEREY, CA
New York Post

How much are last-minute tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500?

Ladies and gentlemen, (it’s almost time to) start your engines. On Feb. 16-19, it is Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway, culminating with the Daytona 500. There will be a lot of star power on the track for the biggest race of the year, which leaves us with just one question: How much is it to catch the Super Bowl of racing?
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Betting His Former Crew Chief Can Help Him Cash In on a Booming Business

So, you’re thinking Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s burgeoning media empire can’t possibly come up with another podcasting idea? Well, don’t bet against the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media, which began the week by debuting Denny Hamlin’s podcast, has rolled out yet another show, this one featuring his former crew chief cashing in on a growing area of sports fans’ interest.
NEVADA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
CBS Sports

Climate protesters convicted after invading track during Formula One British Grand Prix

A Northampton Crown Court has found six climate change protesters from "Just Stop Oil" guilty of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance after staging a protest by invading the track in last year's Formula One British Grand Prix. According to Express, Crown jurors ruled that the activists, four men and two women, caused an "immediate risk of serious harm" by trespassing and sitting on the track as Formula One vehicles passed by.
Speedway Digest

Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Daytona Speedweek Advance

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500 qualifying (single-lap qualifying to determine pole for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 8 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Thursday, Feb. 16: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 7 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR...
FOX Sports

Top 20 NASCAR prospects for the next decade

Who are the top young drivers most likely to make an impact in the NASCAR Cup Series in the next 10 years?. I tried to take an educated guess. If you are wondering about drivers to watch in trucks, Xfinity or the touring series that might come your way, here is a list.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

774K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy