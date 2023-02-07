Read full article on original website
Related
NASA telescope reveals hidden light shows on sun
For something 4.5 billion years old, the sun still has color left to shine.
What caused this colorful halo around the moon?
Those sky gazing Saturday evening around Kentucky were treated to an unusual sight among the heavens: A colorful rainbow-esque halo surrounding the moon.
No need to pass the salt: A trip through the atmosphere can lead to meteorites gaining the compound
A new study shows that a meteorite developed salts and minerals through chemical reactions with its environment after it crashed in England.
Watch: Satellite photos capture snow on Mars deserts with eerie comparisons to Earth
NASA satellites have recently featured frozen precipitation in two places where you might not expect it: the desert sands of China ... and Mars. But they can bear a resemblance.
See the objects humans left behind on the moon
The first spacecraft crashed into the moon in 1959, and ever since, the celestial body has become home to thousands of pounds of metals, memorabilia and other debris purposefully placed there by humans.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
What are the largest earthquakes to strike the US?
More than 11,00 have died in Turkey and Syria following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday and dozens of powerful aftershocks. It was the worst earthquake to hit that region in over 100 years.
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
Sunday soaker: More heavy rain, winter weather expected for millions along the East Coast
After a rainy few days across much of the Southeast this weekend, there is light at the end of the tunnel as a storm system spins across the mid-Atlantic and will eventually move offshore bringing an end to the rain and winter weather by Monday.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Watch: Paddleboarder finds mysterious sea creature while exploring waters off California
A paddleboarder found a strange clear, but gelatinous marine creature just off the Southern California coast.
See the dead, frozen shark found on icy Massachusetts beach during polar vortex
The animal was discovered on Cape Cod as a polar vortex caused temperatures to plummet in the Northeast.
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
Catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria kill more than 17,000; deadliest quake series in 12 years
Search and rescue teams continue pulling victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region claiming more than 17,000 lives.
Double trouble: 2 storms traversing US this week expected to bring severe weather, heavy snow, flooding rain
The FOX Forecast Center is keeping its eyes on two storm systems that are set to bring severe weather, heavy snow and flooding rains to various parts of the country this week.
Study: Moon dust could help reduce solar radiation to mitigate climate change impacts
A recent study suggests that moon dust might help slow the rise in Earth’s temperature caused by climate change.
Race against time: Bitter cold threatens survivors after deadly quakes kill more than 33,000 in Turkey, Syria
Freezing temperatures are putting rescuers in a race against time to pull as many people as they can from the rubble of collapsed buildings after a series of powerful earthquakes killed more than 33,000 people in Turkey and Syria this week.
Watch: Meteor gives brilliant green flash as it explodes over Arkansas
A large meteor lit up the skies in a brilliant green hue as it exploded over the skies of Arkansas Monday night.
Solar-powered, sand-sifting robot aims to keep Florida beaches clean
Thousands of people flock to Florida beaches every year, and just like any big tourist hotspot the beaches can be difficult to maintain. But efforts to help keep beaches in the Sunshine State beautiful have taken a high-tech turn with the introduction of a solar-powered robot.
What's the average Super Bowl weather in Glendale, Arizona?
FOX Weather shows the average weather for Super Bowl games held in Glendale, Arizona.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
19K+
Followers
278
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0