Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
Biden's FCC nominee was responsible for media leak that tanked bipartisan broadband deal
President Biden's beleaguered nominee for the Federal Communications Commission once played a major role in tanking a bipartisan deal on the agency's low-income broadband program.
White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, questioning his administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Lady Gaga's dad reveals the life-changing moment that made him the 'luckiest' guy in the world
Lady Gaga's dad and NYC restaurant owner Joe Germanotta discusses the impact his daughter's success has had on his life and career.
Biden admin. dangles $7.5B Tesla subsidy if Musk unlocks Supercharging network
Department of Transportation requirements for generous electric vehicle subsidies may pressure Tesla to open its proprietary charging stations to other models.
SNAP emergency food benefits ending for millions of residents
Residents of many states who rely on federal assistance to buy food will see benefits shrink when COVID-related emergency allotments come to an end by March.
FBI 'very interested' in determining where Chinese spy balloon was manufactured
The Chinese surveillance balloon that transited U.S. airspace and was shot down contained Western-made parts with English writing, Fox News has confirmed, as efforts to recover debris continue.
IRS reveals if you owe taxes on government relief checks
The IRS has determined whether state-issued rebate payments will count as taxable income for the 2022 tax season after telling taxpayers to delay filing.
Florida senator slams Biden as Social Security, Medicare 'hypocrite' ahead of visit
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., calls for President Biden to resign, alleging the president cheated on his taxes and is a "hypocrite" on his Social Security and Medicare accusations.
Purina recalls some dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company issued a recall for select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food over potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.
Virgin Atlantic CEO: Tech layoffs will impact airline industry
Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss noted that layoffs in the tech sector have an impact on the travel industry. He still contends that the corporate traveler will fully return in 2023.
Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes
Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.
LARRY KUDLOW: Blaming the rich and businesses won't incentivize the investment our economy needs
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow reacts to President Biden's declining polls and provides insight on the state of the U.S. economy in on "Kudlow"
American Airlines pilots refuse recorded NTSB interview on JFK close call, get hit with subpoenas
The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that it had issued subpoenas for three pilots of an American Airlines jet after a close call last month.
Biden admin. leaning toward blocking JetBlue-Spirit merger: report
The Department of Justice is reportedly likely to take legal action to block a pending $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue Airways Corp. and Spirit Airlines Inc.
Florida bill revoking Disney's self-governing status heads to DeSantis' desk
The Florida legislature has passed a bill that would complete the state's takeover of Walt Disney World's special self-governing district, punishing the company for its public stand against parental rights legislation.
Jamie Dimon warns it's too early to declare victory against inflation
The Federal Reserve may be forced to raise interest rates higher than expected if high inflation persists, according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.
Airline group warns FAA over 5G retrofitting plan, says rules could cost industry $637M
The world's largest airline trade group warned the FAA this week its proposed requirement for upgrading planes for 5G will cost some $637 million, and many carriers won't be ready.
Used-car prices unexpectedly spike again as inflation fears return
Used-vehicle prices rose in January at the fastest monthly pace since 2021, a sign that underlying inflationary pressures in the economy remain strong.
