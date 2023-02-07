ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brace
5d ago

So, according to this article, this income driven re-payment plan will cost the taxpayers $430 Billion, and Student Loan Forgiveness, will cost around the same. Honestly, the Student Loan system is broken. Better off getting a trade than a degree anymore anyways. I have a Bachelors, my wife has a Bachelors, my daughter has a Masters Degree. None of us can find jobs in our field.

TruthHurts
5d ago

Definitely would rather pay more into this war than getting Americans on their feet from a debilitating debt we got when we were 20.

Vickie Newman
5d ago

Hey me my kids my neices nephews all signed the dotted line paid ours off

