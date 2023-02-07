Read full article on original website
Antonio Brace
5d ago
So, according to this article, this income driven re-payment plan will cost the taxpayers $430 Billion, and Student Loan Forgiveness, will cost around the same. Honestly, the Student Loan system is broken. Better off getting a trade than a degree anymore anyways. I have a Bachelors, my wife has a Bachelors, my daughter has a Masters Degree. None of us can find jobs in our field.
Reply
20
TruthHurts
5d ago
Definitely would rather pay more into this war than getting Americans on their feet from a debilitating debt we got when we were 20.
Reply
4
Vickie Newman
5d ago
Hey me my kids my neices nephews all signed the dotted line paid ours off
Reply
14
