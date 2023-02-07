ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Customer reports bartender who asked for ID for a non-alcoholic drink

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A bartender got in trouble after asking for ID when a customer ordered a non-alcoholic drink.

Posting on TikTok, the server explained she became unstuck because she didn't realise an Arnold Palmer is just lemonade mixed with tea and therefore contains no alcohol at all.

“When I was a new server a table ordered an Arnold Palmer and I asked for their ID and they said, ‘for what?'” the text overlay on the video read. “I said, ‘We ID for all alcoholic drinks,’ and they said, ‘an Arnold Palmer is half lemonade and half ice tea,’ then they asked to speak with my manager.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@itsstephielin

Sorry I didn’t know what an Arnold Palmer is stink 😞 #fyp #fypシ #serverlife #serverproblems #servertiktok #viral #drinks #arnoldpalmer #49ers #cowboys #horrify #dallascowboys #suprise #id #photography #beyonce #mascara

The video went viral and people sympathised with the bartender.

"To be fair they literally have the brand Arnold Palmer that’s alcoholic," one said.

"Asking for a manager is pretty extreme…." another wrote.

A third said: "It’s ok when i was a server they ordered a long island iced tea and i asked whether they want sweet or unsweet".

And a fourth simply wrote: "I get it".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Taco Bell says Pete Davidson is the reason they're selling more breakfasts

Pete Davidson is a man of many talents: comedian, actor, dating connoisseur, and now he can add successful breakfast sandwich salesman to that list. Davidson, 29, has been credited with increasing Taco Bell’s breakfast sales by nine per cent in Q4 of 2022 after appearing in an advertisement for them. The ad, which ran back in October, features Davidson apologising on behalf of Taco Bell for creating intricate breakfast items like the naked egg taco. “Taco Bell went a bit crazy with its breakfast. It was too much. What you need in the morning is tasty, simple food: fluffy eggs,...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy