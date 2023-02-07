Customer reports bartender who asked for ID for a non-alcoholic drink

A bartender got in trouble after asking for ID when a customer ordered a non-alcoholic drink.

Posting on TikTok, the server explained she became unstuck because she didn't realise an Arnold Palmer is just lemonade mixed with tea and therefore contains no alcohol at all.

“When I was a new server a table ordered an Arnold Palmer and I asked for their ID and they said, ‘for what?'” the text overlay on the video read. “I said, ‘We ID for all alcoholic drinks,’ and they said, ‘an Arnold Palmer is half lemonade and half ice tea,’ then they asked to speak with my manager.”

@itsstephielin Sorry I didn’t know what an Arnold Palmer is stink 😞 #fyp #fypシ #serverlife #serverproblems #servertiktok #viral #drinks #arnoldpalmer #49ers #cowboys #horrify #dallascowboys #suprise #id #photography #beyonce #mascara

The video went viral and people sympathised with the bartender.

"To be fair they literally have the brand Arnold Palmer that’s alcoholic," one said.

"Asking for a manager is pretty extreme…." another wrote.

A third said: "It’s ok when i was a server they ordered a long island iced tea and i asked whether they want sweet or unsweet".

And a fourth simply wrote: "I get it".

