ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Samu Hopes This Anoa'i Family Member Joins The Bloodline

Much like the star of "Zoolander" and "Zoolander 2" Hansel, The Bloodline stable of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are so hot right now. In addition to their long reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the group is in the middle of a highly acclaimed storyline with Sami Zayn, who will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at Elimination Chamber. All in all, it's good to be The Bloodline.
The Spun

Legendary Wrestling Star Suffered 'Massive Stroke' Monday

Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. He reportedly suffered the stroke in Florida and was taken to the hospital where he suffered from some immediate paralysis. However, ...
FLORIDA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak

Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
bleedingcool.com

WWE Raw: Lita Helps Becky Lynch in Steel Cage Main Event

Making up for the Raw 30 snub, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage in the WWE Raw main event, and Lita was there to help Becky win. Sorry about the late start on the WWE Raw review, folks. Let's get right into it. WWE Raw opened with Edge...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wrestle Zone

Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE

Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
ComicBook

WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return

Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
Wrestle Zone

Chelsea Green Was ‘Emotionally Injured’ Wrestling Asuka On WWE Raw

Chelsea Green just can’t stop getting injured in a WWE ring. Chelsea Green made her singles debut on WWE Raw on Monday, February 6, in a losing effort to Asuka. Green recently returned during the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, setting a record for the shortest time ever spent in a Women’s Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
wrestlinginc.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is No Longer The Most Dominant Member Of The Anoa'i Family

While Cody Rhodes is proving to be the right man to headline WWE WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns, he probably wasn't WWE's first choice to face "The Tribal Chief." For years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teased a blockbuster dream match against his real-life cousin, but it seems he just can't squeeze it into his 2023 schedule.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod

One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
nodq.com

Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
tjrwrestling.net

Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode

An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
TENNESSEE STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Trish Stratus Names Two Women Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Described by Jim Ross as "one of Canada's greatest exports," Trish Stratus was the face of the WWE women's division from roughly 2001 until 2006. A seven-time women's champion and four-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, Stratus is one of only 25 women enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
wrestlinginc.com

Dutch Mantell Provides Update On Health Of Jerry Lawler

The wrestling world received a scare earlier on Tuesday, when reports emerged that Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to the hospital. Later information confirmed that Lawler, who once had a heart attack during an episode of "WWE Raw," had suffered a stroke, and was forced to undergo surgery. Now some good news is coming in, courtesy of Dutch Mantell, one of Lawler's most famous rivals.
FLORIDA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Reflects After Finding Bloodline Momento

Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.
wrestlingrumors.net

Working On It: Update On WWE’s WrestleMania 39 World Title Plans

Plans change. We are less than two months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means we should be in for quite a few major storyline advancements in the next few weeks. That can range anywhere from the top of the card all the way to the bottom, but either way, you can see the changes taking place rather quickly. Now though, we might not be seeing one of the bigger changes so soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy