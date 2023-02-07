Read full article on original website
Switcheroo: Former Longtime WWE Star Talks Changing Up His In Ring Style
It’s a change. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestler and some of them work better than others. A slight tweak in how a wrestler comes off can change everything about them, either for good or bad. Occasionally a wrestler with a serious background might want to shake things up a bit and now an established veteran is going to be trying to do just that for himself.
Please Don’t Be Bad: WWE Star May Have Suffered An Injury This Week On Monday Night Raw
That could be serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time. Seeing an injury of any kind is a bad thing as you don’t know when someone might be back in the ring. The tricky thing with wrestling is that there are storyline injuries as well, and now we don’t know which kind we are seeing.
Working On It: Update On WWE’s WrestleMania 39 World Title Plans
Plans change. We are less than two months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means we should be in for quite a few major storyline advancements in the next few weeks. That can range anywhere from the top of the card all the way to the bottom, but either way, you can see the changes taking place rather quickly. Now though, we might not be seeing one of the bigger changes so soon.
It’s On The Way: WWE Makes Huge Summerslam Announcement
There’s the next one. WWE is a huge wrestling company and as a result, its major shows are often held on the biggest stages. This includes several shows that are held in huge NFL stadiums to give the show as big of a feel as possible. That can make for some great moments, and now another top WWE event is going to get a chance to make it happen all over again.
Back Soon: Monday Night Raw Star Taking Break From WWE TV
She’ll be back in a bit. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the WWE roster and it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. Occasionally you will see someone written off television for one reason or another and it can help make things that much better for them when they get back. Now another WWE star is taking a break from WWE television after an interesting story.
Maybe? Here Is CM Punk’s Current AEW Status
The big return? There were several major wrestling stories last year but the biggest in AEW was the backstage fight after All Out, which resulted in several suspensions. Most of the people involved have since returned to AEW television, save for former World Champion CM Punk. In addition to his suspension, Punk has been recovering from a torn tricep muscle. Now we have a bit better idea about his possible future.
WRESTLING RUMORS: How WWE Views The Top SmackDown Stars
They just made the list. There are so many wrestlers on the WWE roster that it is difficult to keep track of everyone. That is the case for wrestling fans on a regular basis but there are also problems for the wrestling promotions on occasions. At the same time, there are ways for promotions to make this easier, and now we have a better idea of how WWE sees a lot of its stars.
From The Man: Undertaker Reveals What He Said To Bray Wyatt At Raw XXX
Words matter. There are certain stars in WWE history who are bigger names than others, to the point where they are deemed legends. Those are the people who are going to get attention no matter what they are doing and it can make a big difference to have them around. Most of those appearances are saved for special events, such as the recent Raw XXX. Now we know a detail about what happened on the show.
NXT Results – February 7, 2023
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
Take Your Time: NXT Star To Miss TV Time After Violent Attack
She might need the break. There are a variety of reasons for a wrestler to be off of television and some of them are a lot less serious than others. While there is always the chance that someone is going to be missing due to an injury, there is also the chance that they are going to be gone due to a storyline. The latter seems to be the situation here, as you won’t be seeing a wrestler for a bit.
REVIEW: Elimination Chamber 2022: Now With A Purpose
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
A Step Up: AEW Announces International Television Deal With ESPN
The more the merrier. AEW has shaken up the wrestling world in a variety of ways, including offering all kinds of fresh content to wrestling fans. As a result, there is a lot more big budget wrestling to be seen in the United States, but that is far from the only place wrestling can be enjoyed. Now AEW is getting to move into a new market with a big international deal.
It’s A Matter Of Time: Interesting Detail On Lita’s WWE Return
They had a plan for that. We are coming up on WrestleMania 39 but there is one more major stop before we get out to Los Angeles. That would be Elimination Chamber, which is going to need quite the lineup of its own. WWE has already started setting things up for the show, and it now seems that they had planned to get the ball rolling on one of the bigger matches even sooner than expected.
WATCH: Seth Rollins Seems To Plant Seeds For Rumored WrestleMania Match
They’re planting seeds. We are less than two months away from WrestleMania 39 and WWE has already started announcing the card. There have been multiple title matches set for the show, but several matches still need to be made official for Los Angeles. Since it is WrestleMania, a lot of these matches have to be planned far in advance. We may be seeing some of that work being done now.
WATCH: Long Time Tag Team Violently Splits On NXT
So much for that. Tag team wrestling has been around for a very long time in wrestling and that will likely be the case again for years to come. There are several teams who have been together for a long time, but at some point they are going to split for one reason or another. Some of these are more violent than others, and that was the case again this week as two wrestlers went their separate ways.
AEW Dynamite Results – February 8, 2023
It’s a title themed show this week as we have two title matches plus a pair of eliminator matches. That should be enough to make for a good night as AEW tends to treat its titles seriously. The build towards Revolution continues and we should be getting some more added to the card. Let’s get to it.
Impact Wrestling Results – February 9, 2023
Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
