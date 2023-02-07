Read full article on original website
Salem Falls At Wood River, Prep Scoreboard
The Salem Wildcats dropped a disappointing game at East Alton Wood River, falling to the Oilers 57-47. Salem led 30-26 at the halftime break and 40-39 heading into the fourth. Jairen Stroud scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the first half and made 4 three’s in the opening 16 minutes as well. Unfortunately he was the only Cat in double figures. Connor Tennyson finished with 8 and 7 from Seth Bailey who fouled out late. The Oilers were led by Devon Green’s 20 and Seth Slayden added 17. Salem is 6-23 on the season and will close down their regular schedule with a game at Roxana on Tuesday night.
Lady Cats Win On Senior Night, Open Regionals Saturday At Marshall
The Salem Lady Wildcats finished their regular season with a win last night. Honoring their lone senior Alesia Keller, Salem then went on to defeat East Alton Wood River 53-33. Salem will return to action tomorrow afternoon when they open up the Flora Class 2a Regional with a road game at Marshall. Listen starting at 3pm.
Wildcats Head To Wood River Tonight On WJBD
The Salem Wildcats will head to East Alton Wood River for a Cahokia Conference matchup tonight on WJBD. The Cats are coming off a tough home loss to Waterloo on Friday night. They will finish up the regular season next Tuesday at Roxana. Salem enters at 6-22 on the season and own one win in the conference. Salem fell to Wood River at home earlier this season on Dec. 20th in a tight game.
Lady Cats Prepare For Bowling Sectionals Saturday At Belleville East
The Salem Lady Cats will bowl at the Belleville East Sectionals tomorrow at Bel-Air Bowl after advancing out of the Mount Vernon regional finishing 2nd last weekend. They will compete as a team along with Herrin, Carterville and Anna along with individual qualifiers Alexis Livesay of Christ Our Rock and Mount Vernon’s Emily Elliott and Makayla Storment.
Class S State Title Game On WJBD Today, Woodlawn (29-1) v. Central City (27-6)
The Class S State Championship game will be played this afternoon at Rend Lake College. Woodlawn enters at 29-1 and will take on Central City at 27-6. The two teams met in the championship of the Woodlawn Tournament earlier this season with the Warriors coming out on top. Craig Holmes will have the broadcast of the game starting at 4pm on WJBD.
Historic Night At Mulberry Grove For Dodson & SC
It was a milestone night in Mulberry Grove as South Central picked up their 20th win of the season in their 69-44 rout of the Rams. It’s the first time the Cougars have won back-to-back 20 wins since 08 and 09 under HOF coach Gary Shirley. Aidan Dodson scored 43, the single game scoring record, breaking the mark of Spencer Patton in 2005-06 of 42 points. Dodson did that in just 3 quarters hitting 7 three’s and 9 two pointers. He slides into 2nd place all time passing 1998 grad and Freeburg head coach Matt Laur. Dodson also needs just 17 points to tie the single season scoring record sitting at 664 points on the season. The Cougars will have their Senior Night Tuesday versus OPH and then play at North Clay Wednesday to close down the regular season.
2022 02/13 – Dawn K. Walton
Dawn K. Walton, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on February 6, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Dawn was born on December 16, 1965, in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Shirley Miller. Survivors include her mother, Shirley Miller of Junction City; five children, Bryan...
Volleyball Results – Iuka, Franklin Park & Selmaville Get Wins
Franklin Park improved to 6-1 on the young volleyball season with a road win at Casey Mount Vernon 25-15, 21-25, 15-5. The JV is 3-0 after their 25-18, 25-21 victory. Iuka defeated Raccoon 25-23, 25-20. Kinley Cripps had 10 points and Kinley Agen finished with 3 kills. Iuka also won the JV game in a tight 3 sets 25-14, 5-25, 15-10. Cripps, Agen and Paylen Harris each had 7 points in the win for Iuka.
Salem Scholar Bowl Gets 2 Dominant Wins
The Franklin Park Scholar Bowl team came away with two dominant wins beating Sandoval 185-0 and Willow Grove 120-0. Preston Camp and Max Vincent answered a combined 13 toss up questions in the win.
ACES Competition held at Nashville High School, local students earn scholarships
Academic Challenge (ACES) is a test-based competition hosted by the Physics Department and Pre-Engineering Program at Eastern Illinois University. Offered to high school students, subjects tested are biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics, and physics. More than 40 community colleges and universities in Illinois and Missouri provide sites for the tests.
2023 02/18 – Lois Eugena (Snow) Weems
Lois Eugena (Snow) Weems, age 82 of Iuka, passed from this life to eternal life on February 12, 2023. Lois was born on July 24, 1940, in Iuka the daughter of Loren and Rosalie (Williams) Snow. She married Keith Weems on June 29, 1968, and he preceded her in death on December 10, 2014.
Rural Kell home destroyed by fire
A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
Fire damages building in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were sent to a fire in Princeton that melted the side of a building on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of West State Street just before 5 p.m. Crews believe the fire started in a bucket used for cigarette butt disposal. The fire melted the bucket and […]
2023 02/15 – Rebacca R. Phillips
Rebacca R. Phillips, age 59, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Shannon Bopp will be officiating. Burial will be at Elder Cemetery in rural Kinmundy. Military Rites will be observed. Memorials may go to the National Center for missing/exploited children or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Salem Home Show canceled this year; will be held next year
The Salem Community Activity Center which has taken over the home show in Salem is canceling the event scheduled for March 5th but promises the event will be held next year. The community center made the decision based on a lack of manpower this year to carry out the show. Those who signed up will have their money refunded.
2022 02/13 – Larry Ross Cain
Larry Ross Cain, 80, of Patoka passed away with his family at his side Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home in Patoka. He was born on August 21, 1942, the son of Harold V. and Marcella E. (Knutt) Cain at his family’s home in Vandalia. He married his sweetheart, Joyce Sussen on December 21, 1985, at the Patoka United Methodist Church, and they never had a dull moment in their adventurous life together.
Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
Police Beat for Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants on Friday. 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Broadway in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a pending felony domestic battery charge. Bond is set for $10,000. 38-year-old Jessica Essary...
Pearson's Skating Rink in Benton to permanently close
BENTON - A long time family business in Franklin County will now be permanently closing their doors. Pearson's Skating Rink, located just south of Benton, announced tonight they will not be reopening after a water pipe burst and ruined their wood floor this winter. "In order for us to get...
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in Illinois
A leading restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant Chick-fil-A opened its newest Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to the company's website.
