Please Don’t Be Bad: WWE Star May Have Suffered An Injury This Week On Monday Night Raw
That could be serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time. Seeing an injury of any kind is a bad thing as you don’t know when someone might be back in the ring. The tricky thing with wrestling is that there are storyline injuries as well, and now we don’t know which kind we are seeing.
Switcheroo: Former Longtime WWE Star Talks Changing Up His In Ring Style
It’s a change. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestler and some of them work better than others. A slight tweak in how a wrestler comes off can change everything about them, either for good or bad. Occasionally a wrestler with a serious background might want to shake things up a bit and now an established veteran is going to be trying to do just that for himself.
And NEW! Surprise Title Change Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
Hand them over. A title change can mean a lot in the wrestling world as someone else is taking over an important spot in the promotion. New champions being crowned allows a wrestler to become a top star and that is the kind of change that makes waves throughout a company. That took place this week, and it came in quite the surprise moment to end a show.
One More: 51 Year Old Former World Champion Announces Planned Return To The Ring
He’s a big one. There are certain wrestlers who get your attention due to nothing more than how they look. Something about them is so striking or imposing that it is impossible to not pay attention to them. That can be rather beneficial to any star and it has been for several over the years. Now one of the more prominent of his generation is looking to return to the ring.
Back Soon: Monday Night Raw Star Taking Break From WWE TV
She’ll be back in a bit. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the WWE roster and it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. Occasionally you will see someone written off television for one reason or another and it can help make things that much better for them when they get back. Now another WWE star is taking a break from WWE television after an interesting story.
Working On It: Update On WWE’s WrestleMania 39 World Title Plans
Plans change. We are less than two months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means we should be in for quite a few major storyline advancements in the next few weeks. That can range anywhere from the top of the card all the way to the bottom, but either way, you can see the changes taking place rather quickly. Now though, we might not be seeing one of the bigger changes so soon.
NXT Results – February 7, 2023
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
They’re Working On It: Multiple AEW Stars Missing From Television For The Time Being
They’ll be back. AEW has several strengths and one of them is the depth of its roster. The company has so many wrestlers from around the world who are well versed in different styles and techniques, allowing for different kinds of matches. One of the drawbacks of this is having wrestlers miss time due to international issues, which seems to be the case again for several names.
Checking In: The Miz Set To Represent WWE In Rather Cool Event
It’s a side gig. There are a lot of people in WWE and some of them have been around for a very long time. As a result of that longevity, they are often given special responsibilities that can make WWE feel more important. Occasionally this is something that will be seen by a lot of people at the same time and that will be the case again, as a WWE star is crossing over into another sport.
Take Your Time: NXT Star To Miss TV Time After Violent Attack
She might need the break. There are a variety of reasons for a wrestler to be off of television and some of them are a lot less serious than others. While there is always the chance that someone is going to be missing due to an injury, there is also the chance that they are going to be gone due to a storyline. The latter seems to be the situation here, as you won’t be seeing a wrestler for a bit.
WATCH: Seth Rollins Seems To Plant Seeds For Rumored WrestleMania Match
They’re planting seeds. We are less than two months away from WrestleMania 39 and WWE has already started announcing the card. There have been multiple title matches set for the show, but several matches still need to be made official for Los Angeles. Since it is WrestleMania, a lot of these matches have to be planned far in advance. We may be seeing some of that work being done now.
It’s A Matter Of Time: Interesting Detail On Lita’s WWE Return
They had a plan for that. We are coming up on WrestleMania 39 but there is one more major stop before we get out to Los Angeles. That would be Elimination Chamber, which is going to need quite the lineup of its own. WWE has already started setting things up for the show, and it now seems that they had planned to get the ball rolling on one of the bigger matches even sooner than expected.
Impact Wrestling Results – February 9, 2023
Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida. No Surrender is coming up and most of the card has been set up so far. That includes the World Title match, which has not exactly gotten a ton of hype. Maybe it is because it seems we have another challenger on the horizon, but Rich Swann challenging Josh Alexander isn’t exactly feeling huge. Hopefully they can get some more of it covered this week so let’s get to it.
A Step Up: AEW Announces International Television Deal With ESPN
The more the merrier. AEW has shaken up the wrestling world in a variety of ways, including offering all kinds of fresh content to wrestling fans. As a result, there is a lot more big budget wrestling to be seen in the United States, but that is far from the only place wrestling can be enjoyed. Now AEW is getting to move into a new market with a big international deal.
