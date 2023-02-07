Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Related
Bridgeport residents angry over mysterious, illegal dumping of tires
Steven Nelson, who lives in the Second Stone Ridge community co-op, says someone dumped more than 100 tires sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
NYPD arrest man responsible for assault of custodian at Hamden school
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New York City Police have arrested a man responsible for the assault of a custodian at a school in Hamden last month. The NYPD contacted the Hamden Police Department earlier this morning to tell them they had Jordan Richards, 32, in custody. Richards is accused of...
Eyewitness News
Three arrested after early morning fight at hookah lounge, firearms recovered
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have arrested 3 people after an early morning fight inside of a hookah lounge on Broad Street. Police say they responded to the Empire Hookah Lounge on Broad Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of an active fight. Prior to their arrival, police...
Manchester Police arrest three at Hookah Lounge
Two of those arrested, Richard Ortiz, 23, and Wesley Vasquez-Santana, 31, are from Meriden. Both each possessed firearms illegally. They face breach of peace and weapons charges. Both appear in court on Monday.
3 people arrested after an alleged fight in Manchester
Three people were arrested after a reported fight broke out inside Empire Hookah Lounge on Saturday night.
NBC Connecticut
Fight at Hookah Lounge in Manchester Leads to Multiple Arrests
A fight at a hookah lounge in Manchester led to multiple arrests on Saturday. Officers were called to the Empire Hookah Lounge just before 3 a.m. on Broad Street after getting a report of an active fight. Before officers arrived, they said they learned that four people involved in the...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Fight On The Train
2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor. Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday. They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents. Police said...
Man arrested for allegedly bringing a pellet gun to Bradley International Airport
A man was arrested at Bradley International Airport after allegedly bringing a pellet gun in his carry-on luggage on Saturday morning.
Norwich hit-and-run hospitalizes three people
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
Eyewitness News
Medical marijuana patients struggle to find supply after recreational launch in CT
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Medical marijuana patients in Connecticut are getting worried after some say they can’t find the products they need. Channel 3 spoke with one patient out of Bristol who relies on medical marijuana CBD oil. But since those recreational sales started back in January, she hasn’t been able to find what she needs.
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woo…
NBC Connecticut
Stray Bullet Grazes Woman's Head as She Stood in Doorway of Residence: Police
A woman was grazed by a stray bullet in New Haven Friday night, but it could've been much worse. Police say at least one person had fired shots over on Kossuth Street around 7:20 that evening, with one of those shots grazing a woman's head. The woman had been standing...
Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters
A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
Eyewitness News
Ledyard man arrested for carrying weapons at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Ledyard man was arrested at Bradley International Airport for having weapons in his carry-on bag. TSA notified state police that a traveler might have a firearm in their carry-on bag shortly before 5:37 Saturday morning. Police identified the traveler as 41-year-old Marvin Leggett. Leggett...
Weapons arrest made at Bradley Int'l Airport TSA checkpoint: Troopers
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Ledyard man was arrested after weapons were allegedly found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning. Connecticut State Police responded to the airport's TSA checkpoint around 5:37 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said they found that 41-year-old Marvin Leggett had a pellet...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
Bridgeport senior says mold in apartment is making her sick
A Bridgeport senior told News 12 Connecticut that mold issues in her apartment complex have continued to make made her sick.
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Man charged with stealing $3K in Lego sets from Target
SOUTH WINDSOR — A New Haven man has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree larceny for stealing more than $3,000 worth of Lego sets from Target on two different occasions. Police say Glenn London, 37, was identified as the man who stole $1,709 worth of Lego sets at...
Comments / 2