WTVM
Opelika restaurant appears on Food Network’s ‘Restaurant Impossible’
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A local restaurant and country store got recent national attention in a popular Food Network show. The business was featured on the hit show Restaurant Impossible. People in the area say Walter’s Gas & Grill on Highway 80 are part of their everyday lives and is...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
alabamanews.net
Buc-ee’s in Auburn set to open in April 2023
The wait for the new Buc-ee’s in Auburn is almost over. Officials with the Texas-based gas station goliath told WAKA this week that the location off I-85 at exit 50 will open sometime in April, but no official date has been released. The more than 50,000 square facility will...
Opelika-Auburn News
From a Birmingham garage to eight states: Former Auburn cheerleader opens Iron Tribe Fitness gym in Auburn
Former Auburn University cheerleader, Forrest Walden, is expanding his Iron Tribe Fitness franchise and opening up a gym location in Auburn. The new fitness gym is set to open on June 1 in the new center The Village at Samford Trace on East Samford Avenue, which is near the Bow and Arrow restaurant, Samford Glenn Apartments and Shelley Orthodontics.
Opelika-Auburn News
Cities of Opelika and Auburn both win big at 2023 Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Conference
The Cities of Opelika and Auburn were both big winners at this year’s Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Conference. The annual conference was held at Orange Beach this past Jan 29-31. It was the conference’s 80th anniversary. The Opelika Parks and Recreation department took two awards home...
City of Auburn to host job fair on Feb. 23 featuring 23 companies offering over 300 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development Team announced it would host a job fair on Feb. 23 at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries located at 1500 Pumphrey Ave, on Thursday. The job fair is open to job seekers from 1-5 p.m. According to the city of Auburn, the job fair […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for February 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn athletics works with student organizations to make weekend’s events go smoothly
Students and fans are in a buzz for the events this weekend at Neville Arena, as Auburn athletes works through hosting three back-to-back-to-back events. Women’s basketball played against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, South Carolina, Thursday night. Next, Auburn’s fifth-ranked gymnastics team is set compete against No. 9 LSU Friday night. Saturday, Auburn men’s basketball hosts No. 3 Alabama — with College GameDay also set to broadcast live Saturday morning from Neville Arena.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sophia Greaves, sister of Olivia Greaves, to join Auburn gymnastics
The younger sister of highly touted freshman Olivia Greaves will also be joining the Auburn gymnastics team, as Sophia Greaves announced over the weekend that she’ll be continuing her academic and athletic career at Auburn. Sophia Greaves is a senior in high school and she’ll join the team as...
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Opelika reminds citizens to vote on tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools Feb. 28
The City of Opelika will hold a special election on Feb. 28 for citizens to vote on a tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools. OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore said this is not a new tax but is a renewal of a tax that originated in 1948. This 11-mil tax...
Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting
Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
Two injured following shootings in Opelika
Opelika police are investigating after two teens were shot Saturday in Opelika. Authorities say they received a call regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of S. 3rd Street around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. That’s where officers found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to East Alabama Medical Center […]
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
Opelika-Auburn News
Can you help Opelika police identify a suspect involved in theft from Party City?
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Party City, located at 2534 Enterprise Drive. “The suspect used cash to purchase gift cards, and when the register was open and the employee was...
WTVM
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
WSFA
Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
Yellowhammer News
Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant
Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
2 arrested in fatal Phenix City stabbing
Phenix City police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal Thursday stabbing. WRBL is reporting that Michael Huff, 64, and Rhonda Crute, 68, are facing charges in the death of Beverly Huff Dunn, 74. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, Dunn, while Crute is Huff’s...
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
