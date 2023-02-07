ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL
alabamanews.net

Buc-ee’s in Auburn set to open in April 2023

The wait for the new Buc-ee’s in Auburn is almost over. Officials with the Texas-based gas station goliath told WAKA this week that the location off I-85 at exit 50 will open sometime in April, but no official date has been released. The more than 50,000 square facility will...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

From a Birmingham garage to eight states: Former Auburn cheerleader opens Iron Tribe Fitness gym in Auburn

Former Auburn University cheerleader, Forrest Walden, is expanding his Iron Tribe Fitness franchise and opening up a gym location in Auburn. The new fitness gym is set to open on June 1 in the new center The Village at Samford Trace on East Samford Avenue, which is near the Bow and Arrow restaurant, Samford Glenn Apartments and Shelley Orthodontics.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn athletics works with student organizations to make weekend’s events go smoothly

Students and fans are in a buzz for the events this weekend at Neville Arena, as Auburn athletes works through hosting three back-to-back-to-back events. Women’s basketball played against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, South Carolina, Thursday night. Next, Auburn’s fifth-ranked gymnastics team is set compete against No. 9 LSU Friday night. Saturday, Auburn men’s basketball hosts No. 3 Alabama — with College GameDay also set to broadcast live Saturday morning from Neville Arena.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Sophia Greaves, sister of Olivia Greaves, to join Auburn gymnastics

The younger sister of highly touted freshman Olivia Greaves will also be joining the Auburn gymnastics team, as Sophia Greaves announced over the weekend that she’ll be continuing her academic and athletic career at Auburn. Sophia Greaves is a senior in high school and she’ll join the team as...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Two teens wounded in Saturday Opelika shooting

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded Saturday. According to police, dispatchers received a call at about 6:10 p.m. regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street. Officers arriving found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, who was transported to East...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Two injured following shootings in Opelika

Opelika police are investigating after two teens were shot Saturday in Opelika. Authorities say they received a call regarding a possible shooting in the 300 Block of S. 3rd Street around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. That’s where officers found a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to East Alabama Medical Center […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
Yellowhammer News

Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant

Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
MACON COUNTY, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs

The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

2 arrested in fatal Phenix City stabbing

Phenix City police have arrested two people in connection with a fatal Thursday stabbing. WRBL is reporting that Michael Huff, 64, and Rhonda Crute, 68, are facing charges in the death of Beverly Huff Dunn, 74. Police say Huff is the brother of the victim, Dunn, while Crute is Huff’s...
PHENIX CITY, AL
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?

(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
GEORGIA STATE

