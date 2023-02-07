Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
salemleader.com
New $5 million county highway garage proposed
Washington County’s current highway garage has aged beyond its practical use, leading officials to propose the construction of a new facility at a different location. The possible building project was announced by Commissioner Todd Ewing during a joint meeting between the commissioners and the county council on Monday, Feb. 6.
wdrb.com
Developer intends to build nearly 200 apartments on former site of Brown Brothers Cadillac in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old car lot is driving growth in downtown Louisville. Just across the street from the Brown Hotel, between South 5th and South 4th streets on West Broadway, the former Brown Brothers Cadillac site will soon be transformed into 186 apartment units. Michael Blanford works near...
Incredible Photos of Indiana’s Abandoned Colgate Factory
ABANDONED BUILDING ALERT: WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Indiana's Colgate Clock. Clarksville, Indiana is home to an abandoned factory that was once the Colgate factory. While the building sits empty, the giant...
wdrb.com
New Albany florist preparing for Valentine's Day after more than a century in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany florist has been sharing the love on Valentine's Day for four generations. Nance Floral Shoppe on Spring Street has been preparing flower arrangements on Valentine's Day for decades. The annual love-centric celebration in February is one of the shop's busiest days of the year, right along with Mother's Day.
tourcounsel.com
Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana
Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
wdrb.com
The Refuge opens its doors in Scott County, ready to house and help at-risk children
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter. The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
wdrb.com
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a Month
Louisville, KY. - Residents of Louisville enjoy a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. In fact, housing costs are around 21% less expensive on average than in the rest of the United States.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
WRBI Radio
Local music shop closing next month after more than 50 years in business
— A local music store is closing after more than 50 years of selling instruments and other related items. Melody Mart has been a mainstay on the south side of the Greensburg Square since 1970. Owner Brad Douglas started a second division in 1990 called Designed Sound and Video which...
Wave 3
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
wdrb.com
Silver Creek Schools considering later start times for next school year
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district is considering changing its start time for students. Chad Briggs, the Superintendent of Silver Creek Schools, said he believes pushing start times back could bring several benefits, from allowing students more time to sleep, as well as alleviate traffic backups during drop off and pick up times.
WLWT 5
Smoking ban passed unanimously by Northern Kentucky city, goes into effect in May
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue, Kentucky has unanimously passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. The Bellevue City Council voted on its passage during Wednesday's meeting. "I am proud of the council's commitment to our community health," said Charlie...
Wave 3
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
953wiki.com
Local News from Monday, February 13th, 2023
For each book read, submit an entry form at either library. Four gift card winners each week. Comprehensive series of classes on Mondays at the Library.
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
ISP investigating serious crash on I-65 Northbound
ISP is investigating a crash with serious injuries on I-65 northbound that delayed traffic for almost two hours Sunday.
wdrb.com
JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times. The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and...
wdrb.com
Spirit Airlines offering new nonstop flight from Louisville to Fort Lauderdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirit Airlines will soon have a new nonstop flight from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Starting April 5, flyers can get nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Spirit Airlines said Fort Lauderdale is one of its biggest cities and also the largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.
Comments / 2