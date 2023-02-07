Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Wilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Washington, DC
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Man killed in Felton crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened Saturday morning on South Dupont Highway in Felton. According to police, a 25-year-old driving a red 2012 Ford Focus blew a red light as it was turning red at around 10:30 am. The Ford and an Acura collided, leaving...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed in Marsh Road accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a pedestrian in the Wilmington area. Friday night at around 9:15, the unidentified man walked across Marsh Road, near the intersection with Silverside Road near Branmar Plaza, when he was hit by a Honda Accord. Police say the man was...
Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover
DOVER, DE – Police in Delaware are investigating a brazen highway robbery on North Dupont Highway that took pace at around 5:30 pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was walking northbound on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown black males. As one suspect held a handgun to the victim’s head, another suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery. DSP did not provide further descriptions of the two suspects, nor The post Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Car catches fire after crash on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car was left scorched and badly damaged after a crash Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.Police said crews were at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. near Bristol and North Broad Streets.There were no major injuries reported, despite the extensive damage.It was not clear what led up to the crash.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN HAMPTON GREEN TOWNHOUSES – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses – New Castle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male victim inside a residence on Deen Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries.
Fire at Kilby Farms causes $750k in damage
Part of a Cecil County farm was destroyed in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning. Flames broke out just before 8am at Kilby Farms on Firetower Road in Colora.
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred this morning in the town limits of Felton. On February 11, 2023, at approximately 10:29 a.m., a red 2012 […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Fire Dept. says Cherry Hill hi-rise fire caused by discarded smoking materials
Cherry Hill, NJ – A fire in a hi-rise condominium complex in Cherry Hill was sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Cherry Hill Fire Department. Early Saturday morning, Cherry Hill Fire Department units responded to a high-rise fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums. “Crews arrived and extinguished multiple fires on multiple exterior balconies. The quick response and hard work of suppression crews kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the building. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries,” CHFD said in a statement today. The investigation conducted by members of the Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the The post Fire Dept. says Cherry Hill hi-rise fire caused by discarded smoking materials appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Sunday morning crash kills 90-year-old man in Felton
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 90-year-old man Sunday morning. Police say around 10:29 a.m., a Ford Focus was approaching the intersection with Midstate Road on South Dupont Highway. At the same time, an Acura RLX was stopped at the right light, waiting to turn left onto South Dupont Highway, say police. The red light turned to a green arrow for the Acura, police say, the light went red for the Ford. The Acura began to turn left, but the driver of the Ford continued through the intersection, say police, causing them to collide.
WDEL 1150AM
DSP searching for Milltown bank robber
Police are looking for the man man who robbed a bank in broad daylight on Friday in the Wilmington area. Around 2:15, the man entered the Artisans’ Bank located on Kirkwood Highway in Milltown and threatened the two bank tellers - implying he had a gun. He took an...
WGAL
Update: Name of victim released for the fatal Route 30 crash
Emergency crews were called to the area of Route 30 West and Centerville Road around 10:30 Friday night for a single-vehicle crash with reported entrapment. Police say first responders found a 2005 Honda Pilot on its roof, in the westbound lanes. The only occupant, was 50-year-old Joel Eshleman from Mountville,...
firststateupdate.com
Young Woman Found Shot Saturday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the 700 block of West 9th Street. Police located a 22-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson...
WDEL 1150AM
2 carjack attempts under investigation in Claymont
Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings within about five minutes in the parking lot of Wawa at Philadelphia Pike and Harvey Road in Claymont. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a 57-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were returning to their vehicle when four suspects approached them. They tried to open the rear doors on both sides of the vehicle, but were not successful. One suspect also tapped on the passenger side window with a black handgun. The victims quickly drove away from the store.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
glensidelocal.com
Two Philly teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Abington
Two teens from Philadelphia were taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Edgehill Road and subsequently fleeing the scene. Police used drones and a K9 unit to locate one of the fleeing suspects, who was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police...
Driver, passenger killed in South Jersey car crash, police say
The driver and passenger of car died early Friday morning in a crash at a Vineland intersection, police said. At 6:52 a.m., a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by a 27-year-old Vineland resident was traveling south on South Delsea Drive when it struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driving north on South Delsea Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive, according to a statement from the Vineland Police Department.
Troopers Arrest Three Teens for Possessing a Stolen Car
Yesterday the Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers after they were found to be in possession of a stolen car. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Teens for Possessing a Stolen Car appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – ZAKIR GAFFNEY (20)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Zakir Gaffney, a 20-year-old man from New Castle. On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 1:40 p.m., Zakir left his residence following a dispute. All efforts to locate and contact Zakir were unsuccessful and there is a concern for his welfare.
Comments / 1