Man Critically Injured in Stabbing Outside Manchester Bar; Suspect Sought
A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed overnight outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, and police are searching for the person who is allegedly responsible. Manchester police responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a fight in the area of Nutfield Lane, behind 603 Bar and Grill located at 1087 Elm Street. The fight was dispersing as officers arrived on scene, but several people were shouting that someone had been stabbed.
Woman Dead After Double Stabbing in Boston Neighborhood
A 21-year-old woman has died following a double stabbing Saturday afternoon in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, that left a 17-year-old girl seriously wounded and a 16-year-old girl in custody facing a murder charge, officials announced. Boston police were called to Woodside Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a person stabbed....
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in Salem, NH
A 35-year-old man was allegedly driving intoxicated early Saturday morning when he was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire. State police say Wigberto Maldonado, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving following the incident on I-93 in Salem.
Boston Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy
The Boston Police Department has asked for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy from the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Elshon Zahir Thomas has been missing since earlier Sunday when he ran away from his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury, police said. He was last seen wearing a black or navy sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants and black sneakers.
Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Man With Wheelchair at Mass. and Cass
A man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man pushing a wheelchair in Boston last month, prosecutors said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, a 36-year-old from Roxbury, was charged Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligence and leaving the scene of a crash, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
2 People Critically Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police
02/12/23 UPDATE: Boston police said Sunday that one of the two victims had died from her injuries, and that a minor is was arrested and charged with delinquency to wit: murder. Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody. Boston...
Several People Rescued From Brockton House Fire; Teen in Critical Condition
Firefighters rescued several people who became trapped inside a triple decker during a fire early Sunday in Brockton, Massachusetts. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on Central Square around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out the third-floor...
Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations
Freda Brasfield, the administration and finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office, has been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for Wu's office released a brief statement on the situation Friday evening. "The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening. Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on...
Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.
Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
Bomb Squad Response to Manchester Airport for Security Scare Results in Delays for Passengers
Bomb squad technicians and law enforcement partners rushed to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday to investigate an alleged security threat aboard an aircraft. There was very little initial information, but MHT confirmed on its Twitter page that "an incident had occurred this morning around...
Escaped Emu Caught on Camera Running Through Brockton, Mass.
An emu is safe at home after escaping and running through the streets of Brockton, Massachusetts. The pet got loose around 9:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly became the talk of the town. The large, flightless bird, native to Australia, can be seen casually walking down the street before picking up...
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
‘Malicious' Vandalism Causes Flooding at Billerica High School, Superintendent Says
Three floors of a high school in Billerica, Massachusetts, were flooded Saturday morning in what is being investigated as an act of vandalism, police and school officials said. A joint message from Superintendent Timothy Piwowar and Police Chief Roy Frost was sent to the Billerica community on Saturday, in which...
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
12 Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Boston
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at an six-family duplex in Boston, displacing 12 people. The Boston Fire Department said flames were knocked down quickly at 957 Hyde Park Ave., stopping the fire from spreading around 4:30 a.m. The Red Cross was on scene to help with housing. No...
Seven-Car Pileup on I-95 South in Needham Snarls Traffic During Morning Commute
A seven-car pileup on Interstate 95 south in Needham, Massachusetts, caused traffic problems on Friday morning. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on I-95 south near Exit 35 for Highland Avenue, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. State police said seven cars were involved in the crash....
More Clouds and Mild Weather in New England
The mild air is back with highs climbing into the 50s and welcoming clouds Sunday afternoon. The coastal low approaching the south coast will bring showers overnight into Monday towards Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod and the Islands as well as southeastern Massachusetts. Normal highs should sit in the 20s...
