A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed overnight outside a bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, and police are searching for the person who is allegedly responsible. Manchester police responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a fight in the area of Nutfield Lane, behind 603 Bar and Grill located at 1087 Elm Street. The fight was dispersing as officers arrived on scene, but several people were shouting that someone had been stabbed.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 12 HOURS AGO