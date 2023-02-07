It was a milestone night in Mulberry Grove as South Central picked up their 20th win of the season in their 69-44 rout of the Rams. It’s the first time the Cougars have won back-to-back 20 wins since 08 and 09 under HOF coach Gary Shirley. Aidan Dodson scored 43, the single game scoring record, breaking the mark of Spencer Patton in 2005-06 of 42 points. Dodson did that in just 3 quarters hitting 7 three’s and 9 two pointers. He slides into 2nd place all time passing 1998 grad and Freeburg head coach Matt Laur. Dodson also needs just 17 points to tie the single season scoring record sitting at 664 points on the season. The Cougars will have their Senior Night Tuesday versus OPH and then play at North Clay Wednesday to close down the regular season.

MULBERRY GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO