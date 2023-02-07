Read full article on original website
Salem Falls At Wood River, Prep Scoreboard
The Salem Wildcats dropped a disappointing game at East Alton Wood River, falling to the Oilers 57-47. Salem led 30-26 at the halftime break and 40-39 heading into the fourth. Jairen Stroud scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the first half and made 4 three’s in the opening 16 minutes as well. Unfortunately he was the only Cat in double figures. Connor Tennyson finished with 8 and 7 from Seth Bailey who fouled out late. The Oilers were led by Devon Green’s 20 and Seth Slayden added 17. Salem is 6-23 on the season and will close down their regular schedule with a game at Roxana on Tuesday night.
Lady Cats Open Regionals Today At Marshall on WSIQ
The Salem Lady Wildcats will open up the 2a regionals today when they take on Marshall on the road at 3pm. The Lady Cats enter with a record of 12-17, but won their finale on Thursday. Marshall is 14-15 on the season. The winner will advance to play 2nd seed Robinson at Flora at 6pm Monday night. You can listen to Toby Gullion & coverage of Salem v. Marshall on Q92 at 3pm.
Lady Cats Prepare For Bowling Sectionals Saturday At Belleville East
The Salem Lady Cats will bowl at the Belleville East Sectionals tomorrow at Bel-Air Bowl after advancing out of the Mount Vernon regional finishing 2nd last weekend. They will compete as a team along with Herrin, Carterville and Anna along with individual qualifiers Alexis Livesay of Christ Our Rock and Mount Vernon’s Emily Elliott and Makayla Storment.
Central City v. Woodlawn For Class S Title Saturday After Wins Last Night
The Class S State championship is set for tomorrow. The Central City Citians, in a game heard on WJBD, advanced with a 46-26 win over New Simpson Hill. The Citians led from start to finish as they got double digit scoring from Carson Griffith who finished with 14, Kruz Jackson added 13 and Archie Goewey finished with 12. The win improves the Citians to 26-6 on the season.
Lady Cats Win On Senior Night, Open Regionals Saturday At Marshall
The Salem Lady Wildcats finished their regular season with a win last night. Honoring their lone senior Alesia Keller, Salem then went on to defeat East Alton Wood River 53-33. Salem will return to action tomorrow afternoon when they open up the Flora Class 2a Regional with a road game at Marshall. Listen starting at 3pm.
Wildcats Head To Wood River Tonight On WJBD
The Salem Wildcats will head to East Alton Wood River for a Cahokia Conference matchup tonight on WJBD. The Cats are coming off a tough home loss to Waterloo on Friday night. They will finish up the regular season next Tuesday at Roxana. Salem enters at 6-22 on the season and own one win in the conference. Salem fell to Wood River at home earlier this season on Dec. 20th in a tight game.
Volleyball Results – Iuka, Franklin Park & Selmaville Get Wins
Franklin Park improved to 6-1 on the young volleyball season with a road win at Casey Mount Vernon 25-15, 21-25, 15-5. The JV is 3-0 after their 25-18, 25-21 victory. Iuka defeated Raccoon 25-23, 25-20. Kinley Cripps had 10 points and Kinley Agen finished with 3 kills. Iuka also won the JV game in a tight 3 sets 25-14, 5-25, 15-10. Cripps, Agen and Paylen Harris each had 7 points in the win for Iuka.
ACES Competition held at Nashville High School, local students earn scholarships
Academic Challenge (ACES) is a test-based competition hosted by the Physics Department and Pre-Engineering Program at Eastern Illinois University. Offered to high school students, subjects tested are biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics, and physics. More than 40 community colleges and universities in Illinois and Missouri provide sites for the tests.
Selmaville Bowlers Split With Central City
The Selmaville Rockets bowling team defeated Central City in a dual match 1313-1106. Selmaville led by Carter Shanafelt with a 311 series and a 166 high game. Logan Butts had a 279 series and a 141 high game. The varsity girls lost 790-724. Shelby Johnson led the Rockets with a...
Historic Night At Mulberry Grove For Dodson & SC
It was a milestone night in Mulberry Grove as South Central picked up their 20th win of the season in their 69-44 rout of the Rams. It’s the first time the Cougars have won back-to-back 20 wins since 08 and 09 under HOF coach Gary Shirley. Aidan Dodson scored 43, the single game scoring record, breaking the mark of Spencer Patton in 2005-06 of 42 points. Dodson did that in just 3 quarters hitting 7 three’s and 9 two pointers. He slides into 2nd place all time passing 1998 grad and Freeburg head coach Matt Laur. Dodson also needs just 17 points to tie the single season scoring record sitting at 664 points on the season. The Cougars will have their Senior Night Tuesday versus OPH and then play at North Clay Wednesday to close down the regular season.
2022 02/13 – Dawn K. Walton
Dawn K. Walton, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on February 6, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Dawn was born on December 16, 1965, in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Shirley Miller. Survivors include her mother, Shirley Miller of Junction City; five children, Bryan...
Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
Police Beat for Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants on Friday. 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Broadway in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a pending felony domestic battery charge. Bond is set for $10,000. 38-year-old Jessica Essary...
Salem Home Show canceled this year; will be held next year
The Salem Community Activity Center which has taken over the home show in Salem is canceling the event scheduled for March 5th but promises the event will be held next year. The community center made the decision based on a lack of manpower this year to carry out the show. Those who signed up will have their money refunded.
2023 02/13 – Raymond LeRoy ‘Red Bone’ Ray
Raymond LeRoy ‘Red Bone’ Ray, 75, of Centralia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Hillcrest Lakeside Mausoleum in Centralia with Pastor Steve Upchurch officiating. A visitation will be held Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Hillcrest Lakeside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Centralia Humane Society or Six Lemons and will be accepted by the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home 235 North Sycamore Street Centralia, IL 62801 (618) 532-3523, which is honored to be of service to the Ray Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com.
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
2023 02/15 – Rebacca R. Phillips
Rebacca R. Phillips, age 59, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Shannon Bopp will be officiating. Burial will be at Elder Cemetery in rural Kinmundy. Military Rites will be observed. Memorials may go to the National Center for missing/exploited children or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
2022 02/13 – Larry Ross Cain
Larry Ross Cain, 80, of Patoka passed away with his family at his side Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home in Patoka. He was born on August 21, 1942, the son of Harold V. and Marcella E. (Knutt) Cain at his family’s home in Vandalia. He married his sweetheart, Joyce Sussen on December 21, 1985, at the Patoka United Methodist Church, and they never had a dull moment in their adventurous life together.
Iuka Fire Protection District names firemen of the year and issues annual report
The Iuka Fire Protection District has named Patrick Hawkins as its Fireman of the Year. Hawkins has been on the fire department for just about a year, but Fire Chief Ken Eagan says in that time has been a great asset to the department. Before moving, Hawkins was a member of the Salem Fire Protection District.
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
