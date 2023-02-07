The tiny village of Washington, Louisiana has a population of fewer than 1,000 residents, but it wasn’t always so small. Louisiana’s third-oldest city was once the largest steamboat port between New Orleans and St. Louis. Things have changed a bit since the 19th century, but many of the buildings you’ll find within the village still date back to that era. Actually, nearly 80% of the buildings within Washington are historic landmarks, and the Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant is just one of them.

WASHINGTON, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO