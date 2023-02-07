Read full article on original website
IGN
OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here
OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
Philips The Extra offers MiniLED TV models to the range
A little more than The One but not quite OLED-level, The Extra steps up to the challenge
Is this the best entry level full frame camera? Behold the Canon EOS R8
The new Canon EOS R8 combines the sleek, affordable RP with the powerful R6 Mark II – is it the best of both worlds?
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
knowtechie.com
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?
Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.
petapixel.com
DxO PhotoLab Update Adds Powerful New Wide Gamut Color Control
DxO has announced an update to the PhotoLab software which brings much more powerful control over color, allowing users to simulate ink and paper combinations when soft proofing. The company, which aims its software at photographers who demand the utmost in quality and control, says this new version of PhotoLab...
petapixel.com
Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Review: Upping the Ante Across the Board
Sigma’s 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art takes its place as the latest lens in Sigma’s venerable high-end lens line and is a welcome addition thanks to excellent performance and a low cost of entry. Sigma’s Art lenses are the company’s high-end lens series, designed to provide excellent optical...
Leica launches a new pair of primes for the SL system
Leica expands its SL system with a new compact prime combo, the Summicron-SL 35mm and 50mm f/2 ASPH
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
OM SYSTEM Announces M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO; Learn More Info at BH
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- B&H is pleased to announce OM SYSTEM’s new 2x telephoto macro lens built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006214/en/ OM SYSTEM has announced a 2x telephoto macro built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. (Photo: Business Wire)
petapixel.com
Your Disdain for Micro Four Thirds is Misguided
Micro Four Thirds (MFT) is perhaps the most derided of all camera formats in modern digital photography. It is constantly overlooked, scoffed at, and is the subject of disdain. It really shouldn’t be, and you all are way too hard on it. MFT is undoubtedly the least conventionally “popular”...
petapixel.com
Sigma Gives fp and fp L Cameras Multiple Video-Focused Upgrades
Sigma is making its fp and fp L cameras more appealing for filmmakers thanks to the addition of a new color mode, the ability to use 4TB external SSDs, Open Gate with Anamorphic desqueeze, Atomos Cloud support, and more. The update is version 3.00 for the Sigma fp L and...
Engadget
Canon's $680 EOS R50 is its most affordable RF camera yet
Canon is adding a new, more affordable entry point into its RF mirrorless camera ecosystem. Alongside the full-frame EOS R8, the company unveiled today the EOS R50, an APS-C RF mount camera that will start at $680 when it goes on sale later this year. Based on the price and spec sheet, the R50 could quickly become a go-to for many beginners.
petapixel.com
Canon Aggressively Suing Printer Toner Makers and Removing Their Amazon Listings
Canon successfully saw the removal of over 1,500 Amazon listings of third-party printer toner from vendors that it believed infringed on its patents as part of an aggressive campaign to protect its intellectual property. Since January, Canon has published four notices that highlight its actions in the last quarter of...
Android Authority
OnePlus Pad leak reveals keyboard, stylus, and other details ahead of launch
The OnePlus Pad could have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. An official-looking promo video for the OnePlus Pad was found on Weibo. The video reveals a stylus and folio-style keyboard. Another leak suggests the tablet could have a Dimensity 9000 chipset. A day before OnePlus launches its first Android tablet,...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad debuts with an all-new aspect ratio for its 144Hz ReadFit display
5G Accessory Android Launch OnePlus Software Tablet Touchscreen. OnePlus asserts that its initial foray into the tablet market is a true rival to other, more established slates right out of the gate. With its confirmed MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ platform that is rated for "5G Cellular Data Sharing" on the tablet, it would certainly be one of the more unique, even without the introduction of the 7:5 screen to its form-factor.
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
Apple Insider
Moment launches new 1.55x anamorphic mobile lens for iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On Thursday, Moment released its latest mobile lens, the 1.55x anamorphic, which will give you lovely horizontal flares and a cinematic ultra-wide POV iniPhone photos and videos. The new 1.55x anamorphic joins the company's...
Canon EOS R6 Mark II review: pro performance in smaller form
Canon’s enthusiast-targeted full-frame camera gets an upgrade with the EOS R6 Mark II, but does it really deliver a performance that snaps at the heels of its flagship EOS R3?
