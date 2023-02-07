Nintendo Switch is now the third best-selling console in history

Surpassing the Game Boy.

Nintendo Switch is now the third best-selling console of all time (; 1:09)

The Nintendo Switch, which outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022, passed another huge commercial milestone: Overtaking its hallowed ancestors, the Game Boy and Game Boy Colour, the Switch now lays claim to the title of third best-selling console of all time.

Around 17 million units of the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED were sold last year, which brings the overall amount to about 122 million over the console’s entire lifespan. Game Boy and Game Boy Colour sold around 119 million units combined.

Another Nintendo handheld is next in line, as the Nintendo DS sits on the second place in this ranking with about 154 million units sold to players worldwide. Sony ’s PlayStation 2 claims the top spot with just about one million more sales than the DS.

If the Switch can catch the DS, it seems likely that it will have enough momentum to also wrestle first place from PS2.

The Nintendo Switch keeps rising through the ranks. Nintendo

Nintendo is certainly doing everything it can to help the Switch out on its climb to the top, as there are no news or even credible rumors about a potential successor. Instead, Nintendo appears to be preparing for another boost in Nintendo Switch production numbers .

Here are the top ten best-selling consoles of all time:

PlayStation 2 – 155 million Nintendo DS – 154 million Nintendo Switch – 122 million Game Boy & Colour – 118 million PlayStation 4 – 117 million PlayStation – 102 million Nintendo Wii – 101 million PlayStation 3 – 87 million Xbox 360 – 84 million Game Boy Advance – 83 million

For reference, Sony’s PS5 currently sits at 18th in this ranking, Microsoft ’s Xbox Series X|S at 26th.