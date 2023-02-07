ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Spirit Aero experiencing disruptions in supplying parts for 787, A350 programs

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WxDB_0kf6EvRk00

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) said on Tuesday it was experiencing disruptions in supplying parts for the industry's top-selling wide-body jets, the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, due in part to labor shortages.

Spirit, one of the industry's biggest suppliers, said the process of retrofitting stored fuselages for Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 jets was taking longer than expected as the process requires more labor than usual.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last year cleared the way for 787 deliveries to resume after approving Boeing's inspection and retrofit plan needed to meet certification standards in July.

Spirit said it found the new process for the 787 required more labor per unit.

"With this new fit and finish, the set of requirements in the build process, is resulting in some more hours, which is creating some further drag in terms of the overall 787 program," Spirit CEO Thomas Gentile said during an investor call.

"We now believe we have incorporated what is needed for the 787 fit-and-finish requirements in the new-build process and rework," Gentile added.

On Airbus' A350 program, Spirit said disruptions continue to drive cost pressures.

"The transfer of parts and the ramp-up of production put the program behind schedule. We have initiated our recovery plan. However, recovery costs included expedited shipping of components to support our customers' production are resulting in additional forward loss," Gentile said.

Spirit has targeted producing shipsets between 40 and 45 this year for the 787 program and about 60 units for the A350. A shipset refers to sets of structural fuselage components produced or delivered for one aircraft.

The aerospace industry is struggling with labor and parts shortages, which has capped jet production at planemakers Boeing and Airbus SE (AIR.PA).

High levels of attrition were seen even in new hires, Spirit executives said.

Shares of the company rose 7.4% in mid-day trade as the company outlined a goal of producing 420 shipsets this year for the lucrative 737 program, higher that what it produced in 2022.

However, it reported a higher-than-expected cash burn for the fourth quarter.

Suppliers such as Spirit have been left holding on to more parts due to a fractured supply chain, hurting cash flow and crimping their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spirit reported a quarterly cash burn of $66 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $42.64 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Yobonews

Europe Plans To Replace Natural Gas With Geothermal Power Station

Geothermal energy has a rich history in Europe, with Iceland, France, and Hungary being at the forefront of its use. However, in recent years, more countries have begun to invest in geothermal energy due to its attractive features - it is 100% renewable, abundant, and reliable. Additionally, the need to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas has increased interest in geothermal energy.
Reuters

Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
pgjonline.com

Indian Energy Company ONGC Videsh Eyes Oil, Gas 'Hot Spots' in Africa, Latin America

(Reuters) — ONGC Videsh (OVL) Ltd., the overseas exploration arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp., is looking for exploration and production investment opportunities in Africa and Latin America, such as in Ghana and Surinam, managing director Rajarshi Gupta said. The company already has a presence in both...
Reuters

GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS.O) on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic.
maritime-executive.com

First Inline Shaft Generator Retrofit Done by Wärtsilä and Berge Bulk

Ship operators are increasingly looking for new means of improving the operating efficiency for in-service vessels as new regulations such as the IMO’s EEXI and CII going into effect and the EU’s carbon emission fees loom over the industry. In a first for the maritime industry, Wartsila reports it has been able to successfully retrofit an energy-saving inline generator system to a six-year-old bulk carrier in an effort that is expected to will improve the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) while reducing overall carbon footprint.
The Associated Press

HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics

HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005240/en/ HARMAN and proteanTecs collaborate to advance predictive and preventive maintenance for automotive electronics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Robb Report

EV Maker Rivian Is Developing an Electric Bike

The electric-vehicle company Rivian currently only makes three different cars. But the marque is already getting ready to expand into other forms of transport. A Rivian electric bike is currently under development, Bloomberg has reported. It’s unclear whether that means a battery-powered motorcycle or bicycle, but the company does have patents for ebike components and designs. The move was disclosed last week at a company-wide meeting, sources told Bloomberg. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said that a small group of engineers was working on the ebike. In October, he had explained that one of the marque’s long-term goals was moving into the micro-mobility...
TechCrunch

Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M

The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
The Associated Press

NOX, a Global Leader in Flooring, Recognized by Taking the Sustainability of Flooring to the Next Level at TISE 2023

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- NOX Corporation (CEO Dan Koh), a global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturer, won the ‘Best of Surfaces 2023 Award’ for its leadership in sustainability at the International Surface Event 2023 (TISE 2023), the largest flooring exhibition in the United States, which was held in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023 (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005657/en/ NOX Corporation recognized by taking the sustainability of flooring to the next level at TISE 2023 (photo: NOX Corporation)
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Playmaker Capital Inc. Maintains Position in Comscore Rankings as a Top-10 Sports Media Group Across the Americas and as the Dominant Leader in Latin America

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, announced today that it has maintained its market position as a top-10 digital sports media group by audience across the Americas, per Comscore data for December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005558/en/ Playmaker Capital Inc. Among Top-10 Sports Media Groups Across the Americas per Comscore Data for December 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis

Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy