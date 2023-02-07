Dell has become the latest tech giant to announce thousands of job cuts, according to a report. Around 6,650 jobs, or roughly 5 percent of the company’s workforce, are set to be wiped from Dell’s payroll, according to Bloomberg, as major American employers navigate challenging economic trends in 2023. “What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees. The job cuts come after Dell had already paused external hiring, limited travel, and reduced outside services spending—cost-saving measures that Clarke said were “no longer enough.” The layoffs come after the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs announced major cuts of their own in recent weeks.Read it at Reuters

