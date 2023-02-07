ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Sourcing Journal

Layoffs at FedEx, Rivian, REI, Foot Locker Loom Large

Companies across sectors are tightening their belts to steer through uncertain times. And the home delivery boom for goods of every sort created by Covid may be seeing its bubble burst. Further evidence of the cooling trend in the last mile of the logistics chain came on Wednesday when FedEx announced it was cutting 10 percent of its officers and directors as the shipping giant’s stock has fallen by 20 percent in the last year amid waning shipper demand. FedEx, which operates on a June-May fiscal calendar, sounded the alarm that cost-cutting measures were on the way, announcing on its Q2 earnings call...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dell Set to Slash Around 6,650 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs: Report

Dell has become the latest tech giant to announce thousands of job cuts, according to a report. Around 6,650 jobs, or roughly 5 percent of the company’s workforce, are set to be wiped from Dell’s payroll, according to Bloomberg, as major American employers navigate challenging economic trends in 2023. “What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees. The job cuts come after Dell had already paused external hiring, limited travel, and reduced outside services spending—cost-saving measures that Clarke said were “no longer enough.” The layoffs come after the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs announced major cuts of their own in recent weeks.Read it at Reuters
CNBC

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023

The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
The Associated Press

Big tech job cuts keep coming; Dell latest to trim headcount

The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month. The computer maker Dell said Monday that it’s cutting about 6,600 jobs. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced this year, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here’s a look at...
CBS News

Yahoo plans to cut 20% of its workers as tech layoffs pile up

Yahoo plans to cut about 20% of its workforce, or just over 1,700 jobs, over the next year, as the technology industry continues to shed employees ahead of a potential economic slump later this year.Of that number, the internet company will cut 1,000 jobs starting this week, Yahoo confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch. Nearly half of the layoffs at Yahoo, which has been owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since 2021, will be in its unprofitable business ad tech unit. That business has not delivered as the company expected."Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable...
