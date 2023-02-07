Read full article on original website
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
The tech firms that are laying off workers will regret it because the cuts can leave lasting damage
Almost every big tech company, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, has laid off staff. Experts say layoffs do reputational damage and hit morale.
Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 11 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months
It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.
Dell is latest tech company to slash jobs, cutting about 6,600
The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Proposed New Costco Would Include 800 Apartments and 400 Jobs
The venture will be the first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and LATimes.com.
Layoffs at FedEx, Rivian, REI, Foot Locker Loom Large
Companies across sectors are tightening their belts to steer through uncertain times. And the home delivery boom for goods of every sort created by Covid may be seeing its bubble burst. Further evidence of the cooling trend in the last mile of the logistics chain came on Wednesday when FedEx announced it was cutting 10 percent of its officers and directors as the shipping giant’s stock has fallen by 20 percent in the last year amid waning shipper demand. FedEx, which operates on a June-May fiscal calendar, sounded the alarm that cost-cutting measures were on the way, announcing on its Q2 earnings call...
Meta's layoffs were expensive — it may have spent more than $88,000 per employee to cut 11,000 from the ranks
Meta's severance and personnel costs, following layoffs announced in November, totaled nearly $1 billion, the company reported Wednesday.
Here's How Much Money Amazon's Massive Layoffs Cost
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors how much the company had to spend in severance payments.
Dell Set to Slash Around 6,650 Jobs in Latest Tech Layoffs: Report
Dell has become the latest tech giant to announce thousands of job cuts, according to a report. Around 6,650 jobs, or roughly 5 percent of the company’s workforce, are set to be wiped from Dell’s payroll, according to Bloomberg, as major American employers navigate challenging economic trends in 2023. “What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees. The job cuts come after Dell had already paused external hiring, limited travel, and reduced outside services spending—cost-saving measures that Clarke said were “no longer enough.” The layoffs come after the likes of Meta, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs announced major cuts of their own in recent weeks.Read it at Reuters
CNBC
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
Silicon Valley needs to stop laying off workers and start firing CEOs
Tech CEOs at companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon screwed up — but it's the laid-off employees who are paying the price.
Disney to slash 7,000 jobs
Disney announced Wednesday it will lay off some 7,000 workers as part of a restructuring plan aimed at saving the company billions of dollars, becoming the latest company to cut jobs.
Big tech job cuts keep coming; Dell latest to trim headcount
The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month. The computer maker Dell said Monday that it’s cutting about 6,600 jobs. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced this year, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here’s a look at...
Here’s why the jobs report was so good despite Big Tech layoffs
Amid a wave of Big Tech layoffs, the U.S. economy added more than half a million new jobs in January, the Labor Department said Friday. How did that happen?
Yahoo plans to cut 20% of its workers as tech layoffs pile up
Yahoo plans to cut about 20% of its workforce, or just over 1,700 jobs, over the next year, as the technology industry continues to shed employees ahead of a potential economic slump later this year.Of that number, the internet company will cut 1,000 jobs starting this week, Yahoo confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch. Nearly half of the layoffs at Yahoo, which has been owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since 2021, will be in its unprofitable business ad tech unit. That business has not delivered as the company expected."Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable...
