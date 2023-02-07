ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cracking down on NYC's illegal marijuana dispensaries amid spike in crime

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kj7nB_0kf6EAOx00

Hundreds of smoke shops in New York City were put on notice Tuesday they could face eviction for illegal cannabis sales.

The first legal dispensaries opened in recent weeks and since then, city officials said there has been a proliferation of illegal, unlicensed shops also selling cannabis products.

Authorities estimate some 1,400 shops are now selling marijuana in the five boroughs, and virtually all of them are doing so illegally.

"Not just anyone can sell just because it's legal," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday.

Bragg sent letters to some 400 smoke shops that warn them of potential eviction proceedings for unlawful cannabis sales. The DA's letter cited a law that required evictions of commercial tenants involved in unlicensed cannabis sales.

"You can't just open a shop," said Mayor Eric Adams, who joined Bragg and also announced four enforcement actions by the city.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling Tuesday as the sheriff's department raided a shop in Greenwich Village. Investigators took pictures and confiscated items under the green glow of a neon sign reading Cannabis Dispensary even though it is not a legal store.

The mayor said unregulated smoke shops have become magnets for robberies and often sell products laced with other drugs.

Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4hd8_0kf6EAOx00

The NYPD released video of a recent robbery at a smoke shop in Gravesend, Brooklyn .

The video shows one of the suspects taking a hammer from behind the counter of "Hubble Bubble" on Avenue P Thursday morning and threatening employees with it.

Investigators say he demanded CBD products. The suspects seen in the video then punched a 30-year-old worker multiple times.

They made off with cash and about $800 worth of cannabis products.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

Mayor Eric Adams went to extremes on Friday night to promote the city's new tent city for migrants.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 6

sh bas
3d ago

these places were there long before bail.reform..guess saying pot fueling crime? ..interestingly you have legalized use by all

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NY’s ‘finch-smuggling kingpin’ gets prison time for bird trafficking

An admitted bird smuggler dubbed “one of New York’s finch-smuggling kingpins” got his wings clipped Thursday, when he was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to just over a year in prison. Imsaf Ali, 62, was ordered to serve 366 days behind bars after he was stopped at John F. Kennedy Airport in January 2022 while trying to get finches from Guyana past customs for birdsong competitions. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to import wildlife illegally last summer. Ali was also arrested in 2018 for carrying finches through JFK using hair curlers stuffed in his socks. In that case, he was sentenced to...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Derek Sanchez busted after shoving fingers into woman’s mouth in NYC: cops

A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday.  Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk. Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue.  The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.  Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault. Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said.  He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan

NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

1 dead, 3 injured in broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx

A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Friday, cops said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in front of a Popeyes, according to cops. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops. Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody Friday night, cops said. No charges have been filed, and it is unknown if there are additional suspects. Just over two hours later in Brooklyn, four others were shot on Coney Island.  Police said a minivan pulled up to the group 3222 Mermaid Ave. and opened fire.  Two men, ages and 25 and 26, were shot in the leg, cops said. A 17-year-old was shot in the torso and another unknown man was hit in the leg, cops said.  All were taken NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition.  Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Lower East Side man cuffed for building ghost guns in his apartment

A Lower East Side man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jose Rivera, 47, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; one count of an attempt to commit the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; five counts of criminal possession of a firearm; five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Srour 5-0's new CO; replaces Girven

The 50th Precinct’s new commanding officer comes to the Kingsbridge station after making history less than two years ago for being the first Arab-American woman to be named a New York Police Department captain. Filastine Srour, 40, who was born in the Bronx to Palestinian immigrants and raised between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dozens of NYPD officers pack courtroom for first hearing of accused cop-killer

New York’s Finest came out in full force Wednesday to stare down the depraved career criminal accused of fatally shooting off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz in a robbery gone awry. More than 100 police officers solemnly packed the Brooklyn courtroom as alleged cop killer Randy “Popper” Jones faced a judge for the first time on the first-degree murder charge. Jones, 38, wore a Tyvek suit and did not speak during the arraignment, where he was ordered held at Rikers Island without bail by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Dale Fong-Frederick. The hearing came the day after Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two, succumbed...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy