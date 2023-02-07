Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
queenseagle.com
Opinion: Albany must pass legislation to protect young New Yorkers from invasive police interrogations
Coerced, false confessions have caused wrongful convictions in 29 percent of the DNA-proven wrongful convictions, with youth and people with mental health issues being particularly vulnerable. Children do not understand their Fifth Amendment Rights and, as a result, frequently waive them – often with disastrous results. I am an...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
Dozens of NYPD officers pack courtroom for first hearing of accused cop-killer
New York’s Finest came out in full force Wednesday to stare down the depraved career criminal accused of fatally shooting off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz in a robbery gone awry. More than 100 police officers solemnly packed the Brooklyn courtroom as alleged cop killer Randy “Popper” Jones faced a judge for the first time on the first-degree murder charge. Jones, 38, wore a Tyvek suit and did not speak during the arraignment, where he was ordered held at Rikers Island without bail by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Dale Fong-Frederick. The hearing came the day after Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two, succumbed...
NBC New York
Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight
A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested. Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during...
Brooklyn trio punches man, 74, to ground for $15
A 74-year-old man was punched to the ground in Brooklyn by three robbers who stole $15 from him, police said Thursday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
NY survivor of acid attack seeks justice as reward increases to $50,000
ELMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday as a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000. Nafiah Ikram, 23, said something more than just financial incentives should bring justice. “It shouldn’t have to take […]
Police fill courtroom as suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer
Randy Jones was held without bail during the brief arraignment in a Downtown Brooklyn courtroom that was packed with police officers.
Nearly 150 officers bucked NYPD policy during George Floyd protests, report says
Most of the violations involved excessive force, including improper use of batons and pepper spray.
Former corrections officer gets 3 years for covering up gun smuggling scheme at Manhattan prison
A former correction officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for smuggling a gun into the facility for an inmate and lying about his role in the scheme.
bkreader.com
Career Criminal Arrested in Shooting of NYC Cop in BK Could Face Murder Rap
The career criminal suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery gone wrong will be charged with attempted murder, police officials said Tuesday — with the charges to be upgraded if the gravely wounded officer is pronounced dead. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, was hauled back to Brooklyn...
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
NYPD cop shot in precinct locker room in possible suicide attempt
A rookie NYPD cop was shot inside a Bronx police precinct Tuesday morning in what appears to have been a suicide attempt, police officials confirmed. The officer shot himself inside the locker room at the 47th Precinct stationhouse on Laconia Avenue in Edenwald around 11 a.m., according to police and sources. The cop — who was shot in the cheek, according to sources — was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. He was expected to survive, police said Tuesday afternoon. Sources said the officer is 22 years old and joined the force in December 2021. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the incident at...
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Armed men storm 7-Eleven store in Manhattan, fire shots take $700: NYPD
Police are looking for these two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Manhattan on Jan. 31 (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Two men robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in...
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Police sources: Officer hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt in Bronx station house
The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx. The officer has been taken to Jacobi Hospital, a source said. [ more › ]
Man accused of fatally striking FDNY EMT with her own ambulance set to stand trial in Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nearly six years after an FDNY EMT and mother of five was fatally struck by her own ambulance in the Bronx, the man accused of getting behind the wheel and killing her is set to face trial starting Wednesday. Opening statements are expected around 10 a.m. in the trial of Jose […]
Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at NYC's new shelter
A migrant attempted to commit suicide in a new city shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.
