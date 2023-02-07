ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The 3rd game of a 5-game road trip for the Phoenix Suns (29-26) is Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets (32-21). Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Suns vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Suns are expected to have G Devin Booker, who has missed 43 games with a groin injury, back in the lineup. They are 2-0 on their road trip so far, coming off a 116-100 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday as 4.5-point favorites. They have won 8 of their last 10 games.

The Nets shook things up by trading G Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. They covered the 8.5-point spread as underdogs, but lost 124-116 at home Monday to the Los Angeles Clippers. They are 5-4 in their last 9 games but 5-8 in their last 13.

The Suns beat the Nets 117-112 in Phoenix on Jan. 19 as 3.5-point underdogs.

Suns at Nets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:36 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Suns -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Nets +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Suns -4.5 (-110) | Nets +4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Suns at Nets key injuries

Suns

  • G Devin Booker (groin) probable
  • F Jae Crowder (not with team) out
  • G Josh Okogie (nose) available
  • G Cameron Payne (foot) out
  • G Landry Shamet (foot) out

Nets

  • G Seth Curry (thigh) questionable
  • F Kevin Durant (knee) out
  • G Ben Simmons (knee) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Suns at Nets picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 119, Nets 110

The Suns get back their best player while they are playing better basketball. They have won 3 straight road games and 8 of their last 10 games overall.

The Nets needed a monster effort from Irving in their loss to the Suns in Phoenix to get back into the game, trailing by 20 points entering the final quarter. The Nets are 5-8 in their 13 games without Durant in the lineup.

Expect the Suns to pick up the win, but with the line at -190, the spread is the better play.

PASS.

While the Suns are 10-17 on the road straight up, they are 14-13 ATS away from home and have covered the spread in their last 3 road games.

The Nets are 26-25-2 ATS overall, but 12-12-1 ATS at home. They have covered the spread in 7 of their last 10 games overall.

Brooklyn is 0-6 ATS in its last 6 Tuesday games, while the Suns are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing 100 or more in the previous 1.

BET SUNS -4.5 (-110).

The 1st meeting between the 2 teams had 229 total points as the 220.5 Over cashed. The Over is 7-1 in the Suns’ last 8 matchups against teams with a winning record and the Over is 6-1-1 in the Nets’ last 8 games.

BET OVER 225.5 (-112).

