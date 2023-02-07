ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExiZb_0kf6DvTx00

The Chicago Bulls (26-27) kick off a 3-game road trip on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-21). Tip-off from FedEx Forum in Memphis is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bulls vs. Grizzlies odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Bulls have won and covered 3 games in a row. They beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-104 at home on Monday as 9.5-point favorites. The road has been a different story for Chicago, however, as it has won just once in the last 5 games away from home.

The 1st-place Grizzlies have dropped 3 in a row, and Memphis has failed to cover 3 in a row, while going just 2-8 ATS in the last 10 games overall. The Grizzlies lost 106-103 at home Sunday as 1.5-point favorite against the Toronto Raptors.

This is the 1st of 2 scheduled regular-season meetings, with the teams to meet each other against April 2 in Chicago.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Bulls at Grizzlies odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 7:07 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bulls +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Grizzlies -310 (bet $310 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bulls +7.5 (-105) | Grizzlies -7.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 233.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Bulls key injuries

Bulls

  • G Alex Caruso (foot) questionable

Grizzlies

  • G Dillon Brooks (suspension) out
  • G Ja Morant (wrist) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bulls at Grizzlies picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 114, Grizzlies 110

The BULLS (+255) are a value play for a chance to more than double up.

The Grizzlies (-310) will cost you nearly 3 times your potential return, and that’s risky business with Morant potentially sidelined, and Brooks on the shelf serving the final game of a suspension.

BULLS +7.5 (-105) is the play, with or without Morant in the lineup for the Grizzlies -7.5 (-115).

Chicago has covered in 4 of the last 5 games overall, while going 5-1-1 ATS in the last 7 when playing on no rest. It is also 5-1 ATS in the last 6 against teams with a winning overall record.

UNDER 233.5 (-115) is the lean, and it’s worth playing at a half-unit. If Morant is officially ruled out before tip-off, go a little heavier on the Under.

The Under has ruled the day for Chicago lately, going 7-2 in the last 9 games overall, while cashing in 5 of the last 6 on the road. The Under is 10-4 in the last 14 games in the second end of a back-to-back situation, too.

The Under has been a frequent happening for the Grizz lately, too, going 8-1 in the last 9 games overall, and 3-1-1 in the last 5 against teams with a losing overall mark.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Sunday when they sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, but that does not mean they are preparing to hold a fire sale. Kevin Durant has become the subject of trade rumors now that the Nets have moved on from Irving. Teams have inquired about the two-time... The post Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Jaylen Brown on his awkward arrival and florescence in Boston

When star shooting guard Jaylen Brown learned he would play professionally for the Boston Celtics after being selected third overall in the 2016 NBA draft, the relationship did not start out on the best foot. The fans of the club present at the draft booed the selection, and Brown grappled with the fact his new home did not have a stellar reputation for race relations.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team

The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)

Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy